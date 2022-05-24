The Best Travel Wine Bags for Any Occasion

Best Overall: True's Metropolitan 2-Bottle Insulated Wine Tote

Why We Love It: Numerous accessories make this an ideal grab-and-go wine bag for last-minute outings or parties.

What to Consider: It's not designed for protecting bottles during air travel.

True Brand's Metropolitan Insulated Wine Tote is our favorite ready-when-you-are wine bag that checks boxes for a variety of occasions. From picnics to outdoor events to parties, it comes complete with the basic accessories you'll need to enjoy your wine, including two short-stemmed acrylic wine glasses, two cloth napkins, a corkscrew, and a bottle stopper — the key to keeping opened wine fresh.

The bag's main compartment can hold up to two 750-milliliter bottles of wine or one champagne magnum. A separate front zippered compartment holds the accessories. There's a removable insert divider to prevent the bottles from clinking up against each other in transit. The waterproof polyester material is ideal for handling any spills (inside or out) and the insulated compartments keep pre-chilled wine cold for up to two hours. The only downsides are that the hard plastic grip-through handle starts feeling uncomfortable after a while, and the tote isn't designed for keeping bottles safe during air travel.

Dimensions: 18 x 4.5 x 9.5 inches | Capacity: 2 bottles | Weight: 1.95 pounds | Insulated: Yes