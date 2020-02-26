Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Anyone who has traveled a fair amount knows the value of a good tote. The workhorse of the travel bag ensemble, it’s the perfect carry-all for your essentials. You can toss everything in one roomy bag (we’re talking wallet, passport, phone, headphones, tablet, book, scarf, sweater, toiletry bag, water bottle, snacks — don’t forget the snacks!, and even a travel pillow), grab it, and go.

But many standard totes tend to have two straps and a main compartment, and that’s about it. While they’re perfectly fine for day-to-day use, travel requires something that's far less prone to organization chaos. You don’t want to spend tons of time digging through the depths of your bag to find your chapstick (the ultimate in-flight essential), having your headphones and charging cords tangled in a mess with your keys, or even worse, holding up the security line as you rummage for your ID or boarding pass.

So while any old tote might work for the grocery store or gym, not all totes were created equal when it comes to travel. When we’re on the go, we ask a little more of our trusty travel bags. And for those (like me) who are always rushing to make it to the gate before they shut the doors, anything that helps you stay organized is much appreciated.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best tote bags for travel that get our seal of approval — they’re stylish without sacrificing utility, durability, or carrying ability. So scroll ahead for your new go-to travel companion. You won’t want to leave home without it.

These are the best tote bags to travel with:

The Business Bag: Dagne Dover Signature Legend Coated Canvas Tote

For jet-setters going from a business meeting to a client dinner straight to a flight, this bag will keep everything in its proper place. The interior features padded slots for a tablet and a 14-inch laptop, plus dedicated pockets sized perfectly for your phone, wallet, subway card, sunglasses, water bottle, and even loops for your pens and lip balm. When you get home, find your keys in a cinch at the end of the built-in key leash.

The All-around MVP: Cuyana Leather Zipper Tote

Exemplifying its motto of “fewer, better things,” Cuyana makes beautiful, minimalist products that instantly become wardrobe staples. This bag in a soft, luxurious Argentinian leather — and available in an array of muted, sophisticated tones — transitions from work to brunch to the farmer’s market perfectly. And while many classic leather totes have open tops, the zipper closure on this one is especially useful for warding off pickpockets on international adventures. Might we also recommend getting the Tote Organization Insert to add even more structure?

The Packable Pick: Baggu Cloud Bag

These lightweight bags pack down into a palm-sized pouch, so you can easily tuck one into your luggage if you foresee flying home with one or two (or 12) more items than you arrived with — hey, shopping is a key part of the travel experience.

The Monogrammable Option: Paravel Cabana Tote

Made from recycled plastic bottles, this eco-friendly tote from Paravel is both water-resistant and pill-proof thanks to its protective silicone coating. It has a spacious main compartment, a zippered interior pocket, and a slip pouch on the outside to house essentials that you need easy access to. Even better, you can personalize the bag with hand-painted or embroidered initials for an additional fee.

The Laptop Lugger: Ecosusi Laptop Tote Bag

This Ecosusi bag marries form and function with a rectangular shape made for comfortably toting around laptops sized up to 15.6 inches. It features adjustable shoulder straps, spacious interior pockets, and studs at the bottom, so the bag won’t get dirty if you set it down on the floor. “Absolutely love this bag,” wrote one customer. “It is wide enough to fit all my work files when I travel back and forth between my remote home office and my work office. So convenient that I only need one bag since my laptop easily fits in the compartment. I had been carrying it separately which was a pain.”

The Classic: Longchamp 'Large Le Pliage' Tote

If black is too blasé, this cult-favorite bag comes in tons of gorgeous shades like vibrant red and olive green, both perfect ways to add color that won’t clash with your travel ensemble (which, if you’re like us, consists of comfy black stretch pants). It's made with water-resistant nylon, so a bit of rain won't keep you from a day of boutique-hopping.

The Flight Chaser: Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Tote

A favorite among in-the-know travelers, this sturdy canvas bag works as a weekender or a carry-on bag. The ingenious exterior pocket unzips into a sleeve so you can slip the bag over the handle of a rolling suitcase for a far less clumsy sprint to your gate. A separate bottom compartment means you can also keep a pair of slippers for your long-haul flight separate from the other myriad things you throw in your bag.

The Budget-friendly Pick: L.L.Bean Waxed-Canvas Tote Bag

The timeless popularity of L.L.Bean’s Boat and Tote bag is a testament to its quality and durability. But for those wanting a bit more organization and a little less Nantucket, here’s an alternative: the Waxed-Canvas Tote Bag. This tote will last you many years, even with daily use. Its weather-resistant material makes it great for the pool or beach, and the reinforced handles can withstand heavy contents. There’s also an exterior slot, an interior pocket, and a key clip to keep your phone, wallet, and keys at the ready.

The Eco-friendly Pick: Mali + Lili Ashely Vegan Leather Everyday Tote

We love this bag from Mali + Lili because it has the look and feel of real leather, but it’s actually made from a PETA-certified vegan leather material. The roomy interior is big enough to hold more than just the essentials, and it comes with a removable crossbody strap, allowing you to wear it multiple ways.

The Convertible: Madewell Leather Transport Tote

Sometimes you need to free up your arms and just want to sling your tote over your shoulder or wear it cross-body. This minimalist tote comes with a longer removable strap for just those occasions. One shopper called it “the perfect tote” before adding, “Not only was it affordable, much less than many comparable leather bags, but it is elegantly simple, roomy, much lighter than most leather bags, and it has one outside pocket for my phone and keys, and one inside pocket with a zip. I can carry it over the shoulder, tucked comfortably under my arm OR across my body, using a second strap tucked inside.”

The Worthy Splurge: Senreve Voya Tote

Made in Italy, Senreve’s bags are designed to be used, not tucked away in a dust bag. The pebbled leather exterior of this tote is scratch- and stain-resistant (and the microsuede interior won’t stain either). You couldn’t ask for more pockets inside, with two tech sleeves, and side slip pockets for smaller essentials. And a zip-top is always helpful to have when traveling.

The Water-resistant Warrior: Briggs & Riley Rhapsody Nylon Tote

Made of durable, water-resistant nylon, this tote is great whether you’re traveling with kids or pets (and may have to deal with spills) or if you’re going somewhere where rain, sleet, and snow may be unkind to leather. Luggage maker Briggs & Riley really thought of everything when designing this tote: several exterior and interior pockets, a slot for your laptop, and snap and zipper closures to ensure nothing slides out of place.

The Carry-all: MZ Wallace Large Metro Quilted Tote

Large tote bags for travel are crucial for carrying everything you need while on the go. This one’s spacious enough to hold just about anything — neck pillow, tablet, laptop, baby accessories, gym wear, you name it — but light as a feather so it won’t weigh you down in transit. The quilting adds a bit of signature flair to an otherwise highly utilitarian tote: It’s easily packable and washable and holds up to wear and tear. It also comes with detachable interior zip pouches that are great for organizing knickknacks; use one as a clutch when you don’t want to take the whole bag.

The Faux Stow: Street Level Reversible Tote

For those who prefer an animal-friendly — and more affordable — option, this best-seller looks like it’s made of lustrous leather even though the material is completely vegan. The included wristlet is a convenient place to stash smaller items, and it’s completely reversible, so you’ll feel like you’re packing two bags in one.

The Beach Bum: Poolside Bags Essaouira Beach Tote

