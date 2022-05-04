The Best Travel Purses for Every Occasion
Finding the best travel purse to fit your needs and personal style can be tricky — not because there aren't options out there, but because there are so many options. Do you get one with slash-resistant material for added security against pick-pocketers and theft? Should you purchase a compact option that you'll barely notice, or one with multiple pockets to fit all your essentials and keep you organized? The possibilities are endless.
Our favorite is the Notag Waterproof Crossbody Bag. It manages to be both lightweight and spacious enough to carry everything you need while traveling, and its waterproof construction keeps it and your belongings dry, clean, and safe. But if you prefer something smaller, more versatile, or packed with more features, check out our list of the best travel purses below.
Best Overall: Notag Waterproof Crossbody Bag
Why We Love It: It's got a pocket for everything.
What to Consider: The strap is thin and tends to twist.
The Notag Waterproof Crossbody Bag nabbed our top spot because it's a true do-it-all travel purse. It's lightweight and easy to carry but still big enough to store all your essentials. The purse has tons of compartments, including three front zipped pockets, one back zippered pocket, and two side pockets on the exterior, as well as four interior pockets. The spacious, compartmentalized design makes it easy to fit your wallet, keys, phone, travel documents, a water bottle, and other essentials without the worry of the bag breaking or becoming disorganized. Not to mention, an adjustable shoulder strap allows you to personalize the length to your height and preference. The bag even comes in two sizes and six colors ranging from black to pink, so finding the perfect match for your next trip is a total breeze.
Dimensions: 2 size options | Material: Nylon, polyester
Best Compact: Travelon Anti-theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag
Why We Love It: Its slim profile means no bulkiness crowding your body.
What to Consider: It's heavier than you might expect.
The Travelon Anti-theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag is a great option for travelers who are looking for a small purse that still has all the benefits of the larger anti-theft bags on this list. Anti-slash material and a removable LED light make the bag a traveler's best friend, and since it's so compact and easy to carry, you won't get a backache from lugging it around everywhere. Although our research shows that RFID-blocking isn't as necessary to protect your information from wireless theft as some marketing materials claim, the bag does have slots secured with the technology for those who prefer the added security. It also features a zippered front pocket, a zippered main compartment, and various interior slots for your cash, cards, phone, and accessories.
Dimensions: 8.5 x 8.5 x 2 inches | Material: Polyester
Best for Quick Trips: Béis Weekend Bag
Why We Love It: It's large enough to fit extra clothes and even a pair of shoes.
What to Consider: Its hand strap and longer shoulder strap can get in the way of each other.
Designed with spontaneous weekend trips in mind, the Béis Weekend Bag's super spacious interior is the perfect size to house all your essentials for a short excursion. Not only that, but it's waterproof and resistant to tears and damage, meaning you can lug this through all sorts of weather and travel activities without it or your items inside getting ruined. For your convenience, the bag boasts multiple pockets inside and outside, a sleeve to securely hold your laptop, and a genius bottom compartment for shoes and other bulky items.
Dimensions: 20.5 x 15.5 x 11 inches | Material: Cotton, poly, PVC
Best Clutch: Dagne Dover Essentials Coated Canvas Clutch/Wallet
Why We Love It: It's two bags in one and super lightweight.
What to Consider: It doesn't hold much.
This Dagne Dover essentials clutch may be small, but for those who like to travel light, it's the chic wrist bag you've been waiting for. It's essentially a wallet that comes with a wrist strap and detachable crossbody strap, so you don't have to carry around an entire purse just to keep your passport, credit cards, cash, and other tiny essentials with you. Along with a snap closure and two zippered pockets, it has numerous card holder compartments for added convenience. What's more, the sleek clutch is made of a coated canvas material that's super durable.
Dimensions: 9.5 x 6.5 x 1 inches | Material: Canvas
Best Anti-theft: Baggallini Everywhere Bagg with RFID
Why We Love It: It's machine washable.
What to Consider: It's on the larger, heavier side.
This Baggallini shoulder bag is RFID-blocking, lightweight, and water-resistant, and it includes a slew of both inner and outer pockets for a variety of different uses. We love the luggage handle sleeve so you can slide it onto a rolling suitcase instead of carrying it through the airport. The bag is available in 15 different colors, and you can even opt for a matching wristlet.
Dimensions: 13.5 x 9 x 5 inches | Material: Nylon
Best Convertible: Pincnel Backpack Purse
Why We Love It: It won't make your back and shoulders sore, even after all-day wear.
What to Consider: The zippers are a bit sticky, so quick retrieval of items inside isn't possible.
The Pincnel Backpack Purse is a two-in-one convertible bag, meaning it can be carried like a crossbody bag, a shoulder tote bag, or a backpack. The detachable shoulder strap makes it easy to transition from a tote to a backpack, so you can easily switch up your style throughout the day. The purse is made with durable, waterproof nylon and leather materials, and it includes a discrete anti-theft pocket in the bag to protect your important items. To top it all off, its well-made construction and comfortable feel help you use it for longer.
Dimensions: 2 size options | Material: Nylon, PU leather
Best Classic: Longchamp Small Le Pliage Tote
Why We Love It: It's built to last.
What to Consider: It's too small for some laptops.
Longchamp's Le Pliage bags are as classic as they come, so if you're looking for a timeless bag that you'll be able to carry around for years, this is your best bet. The sleek carryall includes a main compartment to house your essentials, a small interior pocket, and a top zipper and snap flap closure. The water-resistant nylon bag can also be folded up for easy storage between uses, so you'll have no trouble packing it up into your suitcase. Snag it in six colors including cognac, blush, and deep red.
Dimensions: 11 x 10.5 x 6 inches | Material: Nylon, leather, textile
Best for Staying Organized: Lewis N. Clark Secura Anti-theft Shoulder Bag
Why We Love It: You can lock it to your chair when seated so it won't touch the ground or be stolen.
What to Consider: The thin strap may dig into your shoulder if the bag is fully packed.
In addition to RFID-blocking technology, this Lewis N. Clark crossbody bag has tons of space to keep all your items safe and organized. If you're someone who hates tossing all of your stuff into one compartment and would rather have a dedicated place for everything, the amount of pockets in this bag will really speak to you. Give up to five credit cards their own slots, slip your phone into a soft side pocket, and keep items like keys and cosmetics in one of the front zippered pockets. The best part about the bag is it can store everything you need, all while remaining slim and sleek against your body.
Dimensions: 8.5 x 8.5 x 1.5 inches | Material: Polyester, microfiber
Most Versatile: Estalon Leather Crossbody Purse
Why We Love It: Its soft, genuine leather makes it sophisticated enough for everyday use.
What to Consider: Because it's so narrow, it's hard to fit much that's not flat.
The Estalon Leather Crossbody Purse may seem unassuming, but that's the beauty of it: It'll truly match with anything, so you don't have to worry about packing multiple purses for different outfits. And while it's small, light, and easy to carry, it still has enough space to fit your cards, keys, passport, phone, and even an iPad or small book thanks to two exterior zip pockets and a roomy main compartment. Available in 11 colorways, the versatile shoulder bag will be just what you need on your next trip.
Dimensions: 9.5 x 9 x 2 | Material: Leather
Best for Family Trips: Fabuxry Crossbody Bag
Why We Love It: It's essentially a diaper bag, but it's so stylish and compact, you'd never know.
What to Consider: The strap is a little loose, so you might have to adjust it multiple times when wearing it.
The Fabuxry Crossbody Bag combines the style of a purse with the functionality of a diaper bag, making it the perfect chic option for traveling with the family. Stocked with multiple pockets, pouches, and compartments inside and out, wearers are able to store, organize, and access everything their little ones need without lugging a giant diaper bag around. It's lightweight and has an adjustable strap, so you don't have to worry about it weighing you down or adding bulk to all of your other parent gear. The bag is available in 17 colors and two sizes.
Dimensions: 2 size options | Material: Nylon
Best with Water Bottle Holder: Travelon Anti-theft Classic Messenger Bag
Why We Love It: It has locking zippers that keep your items in place and safe from pickpockets.
What to Consider: The main compartment doesn't open very wide, so it can be difficult getting items in and out.
The Travelon Anti-theft Classic Messenger Bag allows you to keep your wallet close and your water bottle even closer with its convenient pouches located on both sides. In fact, the side pouches are designed specifically for water bottles, so you can either carry two bottles or stuff one with a bottle and the other with keys, sunscreen, or an umbrella. The bag also features plenty of interior slots and pockets, including an RFID-blocking card slot, and it has locking anti-slash straps.
Dimensions: 11 x 10 x 4.5 inches | Material: Polyester
Best Belt Bag: Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
Why We Love It: It's designed with a concealed pocket that rests against your body, so it's virtually impossible for others to get into it.
What to Consider: The belt itself is pretty short, so it may not work for all shoppers.
Versatile, compact, and stylish, the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag ensures your essentials are safely tucked away with intelligent design features. Its waterproof exterior features a concealed back zipper for sensitive items, and inside you have your choice of two mesh pouches for fast access to everything you packed. Plus, it has an adjustable belt strap with a secure buckle that makes it easy to take on and off.
Dimensions: 7.5 x 5 x 2 inches | Material: Polyester
Tips for Buying Travel Purses
Consider your storage needs
It's tempting to buy the cutest, trendiest purse you can find — but when it comes to traveling, appearance should take a backseat to size, storage, and what you'll actually need on the trip. Choose something that works with the number of accessories you plan on carrying with you as you sightsee. Packing just the essentials, like cash, a few cards, and your phone? Feel free to pick a lightweight, compact purse with minimal storage space. Bringing along your camera, tablet, sunscreen, water bottle, and cosmetics? You'll definitely want to go for something larger and filled with pockets to keep all your belongings organized.
Prioritize comfort
There's nothing more annoying than a heavy purse that digs into your shoulder, gives you a backache, or uncomfortably rubs against your side throughout your trip. To prevent this from happening, opt for a purse with a thick, padded strap and a slender body. It's also wise to test the purse out before being stuck with it on a vacation. Wear it while running errands or taking a walk to give it a trial run before you head out on your trip.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers choose the most stylish, durable, and all-around best items for shoppers using both personal experience and customer recommendations. For this article, Hillary Maglin and Emily Belfiore researched numerous travel purses to create a comprehensive list of travel purses to pack for your next trip.
