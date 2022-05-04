Best Overall: Notag Waterproof Crossbody Bag

Why We Love It: It's got a pocket for everything.

What to Consider: The strap is thin and tends to twist.

The Notag Waterproof Crossbody Bag nabbed our top spot because it's a true do-it-all travel purse. It's lightweight and easy to carry but still big enough to store all your essentials. The purse has tons of compartments, including three front zipped pockets, one back zippered pocket, and two side pockets on the exterior, as well as four interior pockets. The spacious, compartmentalized design makes it easy to fit your wallet, keys, phone, travel documents, a water bottle, and other essentials without the worry of the bag breaking or becoming disorganized. Not to mention, an adjustable shoulder strap allows you to personalize the length to your height and preference. The bag even comes in two sizes and six colors ranging from black to pink, so finding the perfect match for your next trip is a total breeze.

Dimensions: 2 size options | Material: Nylon, polyester