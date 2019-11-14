Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Are the Best Suitcases You Can Buy on Amazon for Under $100 Right Now

Whether you prefer to travel with a single carry-on or you're partial to checking a stuffed-to-the-brim expandable bag, there's a suitcase out there for every type of traveler. In fact, some suitcases are so great that shoppers can't stop raving about them — and Amazon shoppers, in particular, are very vocal about which luggage pieces they love the most.

But with thousands of suitcases available on the site, it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all and find the perfect option for your needs — especially when you're on a budget. So to help you out, we read through hundreds of customer reviews to find the most-beloved suitcases on Amazon that you can buy for less than $100.

With thousands of glowing reviews and just as many perfect five-star ratings, these affordable suitcases definitely live up to the hype. From hardshell carry-on bags to softside suitcases to four-piece luggage sets, these are the nine under-$100 suitcases that Amazon customers say give you the best bang for your buck.

Here, the best suitcases you can buy on Amazon for less than $100:

Best Hardshell Carry-On: Rockland Luggage Expandable Carry-On

Rockland Luggage Melbourne 20 Inch Expandable Carry On Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

With more than 3,000 reviews, this hardshell carry-on from Rockland is one of Amazon's most popular suitcases. Along with multiple pockets and compartments to help keep your belongings organized, this fully-lined piece of luggage also boasts an ergonomic telescoping handle and multi-directional spinner wheels. Plus, there are 32 colors to choose from and an expandable zipper (so you'll always have room for souvenir shopping).

Best Softside Carry-On: AmazonBasics Softside Carry-On Spinner Luggage

AmazonBasics Softside Carry-On Spinner Luggage Suitcase Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Prefer softside carry-ons? Hundreds of customers recommend checking out this AmazonBasics option. The durable zippers on the luggage won't snag or come off the tracks, and the soft exterior makes it easier to fit into cramped spaces like the overhead luggage bin. Plus, this go-to suitcase comes in two color options and four sizes, none of which exceed $76. "I love my new carry-on suitcase! It [was] the perfect size, color, and weight. Would recommend it to anyone who is traveling by plane a lot," raved one happy customer.

Best Hardshell Checked Luggage: AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Travel Luggage Suitcase Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Shoppers love this best-selling hardshell suitcase by AmazonBasics for their checked luggage because it's lightweight, affordable, and made with a scratch-resistant ABS plastic material. The bag can also expand to be up to 15 percent larger and boasts three organizational pockets inside. For these reasons and more, nearly 2,600 Amazon customers gave the luggage a perfect five-star rating. "After several overpriced suitcases I went with Amazon Basics. This suitcase is perfect," said one reviewer. "Not too heavy yet durable. I've flown with it and taken it on a cruise. Takes punishment like checked baggage is supposed to. Highly recommend."

Best Softside Checked Luggage: American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Luggage

American Tourister Expandable Softside Luggage Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This softside 28-inch checked bag by American Tourister features four multi-directional spinner wheels, push-button locking handles, and a spacious interior. Along with an expandable zipper — so you can fit even more — the suitcase has convenient exterior pockets to store items you need easy access to and comes with a ten-year limited warranty. "Love this suitcase," wrote one customer. "Buying something sight unseen is always nerve-wracking. Three flights and 2+ weeks on a coach tour and this bag is none the worse for wear. Holds and organizes a lot of stuff, neatly, and the wheels and zippers run very smoothly."

Best Underseat Luggage: Samsonite Wheeled Underseater

Samsonite Small Underseat Carry-On Luggage Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Business travelers will love this underseat suitcase by Samsonite. The compact bag can be carried by its handles, wheeled on the ground, or attached to a larger suitcase by using the strap on the back of the bag. It also includes a wet pack compartment — so you can separate damp or dirty items from your clean clothes — and a multitude of both interior and exterior pockets, so you'll have no trouble fitting everything you need.With details like this, it's no wonder over 2,000 customers have given the versatile travel bag their stamp of approval.

Best Duffel Bag: Olympia Eight Pocket Rolling Duffel Bag

Olympia 8 Pocket Rolling Duffel Bag Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This Olympia Duffel Bag is a number one best-seller in Amazon's travel duffel bags category for a reason. The top-rated bag boasts durable zippers, a retractable handle and two wheels for rolling, and eight spacious inner pockets. Plus, with 18 colors to choose from, you'll be sure to find a style (or two) that you love. "Just as described. We actually own two of these now because we're so impressed. The colors are easy to find while traveling. Holds tons of stuff. Perfect travel duffel. Easy to pack and wheels great," wrote one shopper.

Best Hardshell Set: Flieks Three-Piece Spinner Suitcase Set

Flieks Luggage Sets 3 Piece Spinner Suitcase Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you are planning an extended trip, this affordable three-piece luggage set by Flieks has you covered. Comprised of three hardshell spinner bags that range in size from a 20-inch carry-on to a 28-inch checked bag, each suitcase included in the set comes with a three-digit combination lock, durable zippers, and both top and side carrying handles. "I have bought many sets of luggage and this set for the money is outstanding," said one customer. "Arrived quickly. well packed. Easy to use even when pushing two. Just returned from a transatlantic flight and they still look like new, no scuffs or scrapes. Would highly recommend."

Best Softside Set: Rockland Luggage Four-Piece Set

Rockland Luggage 4 Piece Set Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This four-piece set of softside suitcases by Rockland Luggage comes with a travel tote bag, a 19-inch suitcase, a 24-inch suitcase, and a 28-inch suitcase. All three upright bags are expandable and feature a telescopic handle and durable wheels for easy maneuvering, while the tote is the perfect-sized carry-on bag to fit under your seat on the plane. "Great set for the value! Perfect for our family trips and the assorted sizes serve many purposes- weekend, long weekend, week or more. So far they're great and held up on a united flight- nowadays that's saying something," wrote one reviewer.

Best for Kids: American Tourister Kids Softside Suitcase

American Tourister Kids Softside 18 Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for a cute and functional suitcase for your kids? Check out this adorable softside bag from American Tourister. The 18-inch suitcase is the perfect size for a child to wheel on their own, and it's still spacious enough to store all their belongings. Plus, your little one can choose their favorite from six popular Disney-themed suitcases including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, and Frozen.