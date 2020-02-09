The 9 Best Snowboard Bags to Shop, According to Customer Reviews

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you’re a novice snowboarder or have been shredding powder for years, having the right gear can make all the difference when hitting the slopes on your next snowboarding trip. Items like a weatherproof ski jacket and a warm pair of gloves are likely already at the top of your packing list, but one item that you should definitely not overlook is a durable snowboard bag to transport your board in.

Since all snowboard bags will help you get your gear from point A to B, you may not have put a lot of thought into choosing your bag — but the right option will make traveling with a bulky snowboard so much easier. Some are designed with smart features like in-line skate wheels that make maneuvering the bag around the airport a breeze, while others boast padded straps and handles, so you can carry your snowboard comfortably once you get to the mountain.

To help you find the best option for your needs, we turned to reviews from avid snowboarders to see which ones live up to the hype. Because who better to get a recommendation from than those who have purchased and traveled with these bags themselves? Along with countless glowing five-star reviews between them, each option on this list has earned a near-perfect rating as well.

From two-piece sets to rolling snowboard bags to spacious options that can hold multiple boards at once, keep reading to shop the nine snowboard bags that customers love the most for winter travel.

These are the best snowboarding bags to buy:

Best Overall: Burton Wheelie Gig Snowboard Bag

This spacious Burton snowboard bag is one of the most popular options on Amazon thanks to its sturdy wheels and cushioned straps. Customers love that the rolling snowboard bag comes with a fully-padded main compartment and an internal webbing strap system that keeps your board in place. Along with side and front haul handles and an optional shoulder strap, it also has lockable zippers, so you never have to worry about items falling out in transit. “Absolutely amazing and durable bag,” raved one shopper. “I highly recommend it for the traveling snowboarder. For those of us not fortunate to live within an hour of the slopes, this is a quality investment well worth the money. We traveled from California to Maryland with this bad boy strapped on the side of the roof rack of the jeep. Packed it with two snowboards, two pairs of boots, and fillable gaps for gloves!”

To buy: amazon.com, from $170

Best Two-Piece Set: Athletico Two-Piece Snowboard and Boot Bag Combo

Looking for an easy way to transport your snowboard and boots? Check out this two-piece set from Athletico. The snowboard sleeve is big enough to store boards up to 165 centimeters long, and the boot carrier can comfortably fit snowboard boots up to a men’s size 13. Each bag has a top handle and a removable padded arm strap with a zipper closure. Plus, both bags offer plenty of extra room to pack other gear like goggles, gloves, and helmets. “I love this duo,” said one customer. “I'm an avid snowboarder and usually use my significant other's truck bed when we're traveling, so this gives it a nice protection if there's any movement. I love that I can keep everything in one place! There's no padding to the bag, but it’s a thick/sturdy bag, so I feel confident with just that as protection.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Best Padded Option: Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard Bag

This Element Equipment snowboard bag is the number one best-selling snowboard bag on Amazon for a reason. Not only is the entire bag padded to provide ample protection for your board, but it also has a cushioned shoulder strap, a waterproof inner liner, and a super durable fabric makeup that’s built to last. There are two length sizes to choose from, and each weighs less than four pounds. “After using it on several trips now, I have to say I'm just as pleased as the day I bought it,” wrote one reviewer. “It's very well made, fits my 163 board with flow bindings perfectly, and as a bonus, has enough room left over that I can pack my boots, pants, jacket, helmet, goggles, and two hats and pairs of gloves. Great bag, I would buy again in a heartbeat if I needed another one.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $60 (originally $100)

Best for Multiple Boards: Burton Space Sack Snowboard Bag

Traveling with friends or family and need to pack more than one snowboard? Consider this roomy option by Burton, which is specially designed to hold multiple boards at once. Along with top handles, the spacious bag also comes with a removable padded shoulder strap and can fit snowboards ranging in size from 129 centimeters to 181 centimeters. Perhaps best of all? It comes with a lifetime warranty. “This Burton space sack is AMAZING,” said one shopper, before adding, “I can fit my snowboard in there plus my boots, snow pants, goggles, gloves, and helmet in there. The inside of the bag has almost a plastic finishing, so your wet snowboard won't damage the fabric. Love it! I would buy it again.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $59

Best Water-resistant Option: Athalon Otis Snowboard Bag

In the market for a weatherproof snowboard bag that’ll stand up to harsh conditions? eBags customers recommend checking out this option from Athalon. Along with a waterproof polyester shell and PVC lining for extra durability, the popular accessory features ventilated fabric inside the bag, allowing wet snowboards and gear to dry faster after being out in the snow all day. It also has an ID tag, an inner accessory pouch to store small essentials, and rubber grip handles. “Great bag for the price,” wrote one customer. “Not sure I would check it on a plane but it’s easy to fit two boards and haul around town or throw in the back of my car without getting anything wet or scraped up.”

To buy: ebags.com, $48 with code FRIENDS (originally $70)

Best Rolling Bag: Athalon Multi Use Wheeling Snowboard Bag

You can navigate through a crowded airport with ease thanks to the gliding wheels on this snowboard bag. The fully-lined bag comes with a comfort grip handle, a padded interior, and durable zippers that won’t snag or come off the track. “I'm very happy with this bag,” said one review. “It fits lots of things inside, more than I expected, ton. Made from a durable heavy-duty material, and has a padded inner part. You can easily put two pairs of skis and a snowboard in there.”

To buy: ebags.com, $167 with code FRIENDS (originally $250)

Best with Different Prints: Dakine Pipe Snowboard Bag

If you’re looking for a fashion-forward bag to carry your snowboard in, this Dakine option may be your best bet. Not only does the cold-weather accessory have a sleek silhouette, but it also comes in seven different eye-catching colors and prints that will make spotting it in baggage claim a breeze. One happy shopper called it “perfect,” while another wrote, “the bag has been great, all my gear fits in it, and it is very easy to lug around.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $38

Best Value: Athletico Freestyle Padded Snowboard Bag

This $40 snowboard bag proves you don’t need to spend a ton of money to get a high-quality option. Made from a durable polyester material, this padded bag is lightweight, water-resistant, and big enough to fit a 175-centimeter snowboard. Some shoppers love that it has an adjustable outer compression strap for added protection, while others rave about the comfortable, ergonomic carrying handle. “Item is fantastic — used it for a trip to Denver, and it protected the board perfectly. Easy to carry and great quality,” said one review.

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Best Hardshell Case: Sportube Series 3 Ski/Snowboard Bag

If you often fly to different snowboarding destinations, you might want to consider investing in a hardshell option to ensure your board is fully protected from the wear and tear of airplanes. This plastic Sportube option can fit two snowboards or pairs of skis, plus their bindings and boots. The heavy-duty case is lockable for added security, has two wheels to help you maneuver it through the airport easily, and its shape and size are within the baggage guidelines for all major airlines. “This was by far the easiest case to maneuver around the airport and hotel,” said one shopper. “Also everything felt more protected in the hard case as opposed to the soft sided cases. Highly recommend.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $219

