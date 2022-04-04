The Best Messenger Bags for Travel

Best Overall: Kenneth Cole Reaction Risky Business Messenger Bag

Why We Love It: It's ultra-spacious while remaining slim and lightweight.

What to Consider: The strap is not detachable.

The Reaction stands out thanks to its luxe appearance, high-quality construction, and functionality. Along with a spacious main compartment, the stylish leather bag boasts an adjustable padded shoulder strap, a cute flap-over closure, and plenty of pockets to keep your belongings organized. Carry books or stow away your laptop or tablet — either way, this messenger bag has the space and sturdiness to take it on without adding bulk to your daily routine. The interior is lined with tear-resistant fabric, while the durable exterior is made of full-grain cowhide Colombian leather that only looks better as it ages. Meanwhile, a padded permanent shoulder strap, which extends 60 inches, provides an easy and comfortable alternative to carrying the bag by its top handle. Plus, it comes in three neutral colors.

Dimensions: 15 x 11 x 3 inches | Material: Leather