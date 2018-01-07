11 Cute Kids' Backpacks for Your Next Family Vacation

By Travel + Leisure Staff January 07, 2018
If you’re going on a family getaway, a backpack is a great packing option for the little ones. It can qualify as their carry-on item, allowing your child to bring books and toys. Also: A toddler backpack is a fun way to flaunt personal style.

Just remember, if you think you can get away with purchasing a cheap backpack just because it’s small, you might want to rethink that stance. You’re going to want a backpack that lasts and can ideally be repaired or replaced for the rest of its (hopefully long) life. Trust us, it’s better to spend more money upfront than $20 every month because the zipper or strap broke.

You’ll also want to choose a backpack with room to hold your child’s stuff without weighing them down. Your little one is still growing after all, so safety and comfort features like adjustable shoulder straps and junior sizing are musts. With those factors in mind, here are 11 kids’ backpacks perfect for your next family outing.
Osprey Kids’ Pogo Backpack

Great for school days or a weekend hike, this kids’ hiking backpack comes equipped with a built-in tablet sleeve, pockets, and a blinker light attachment point. The side pockets for water bottles are a good excuse to nag them about staying hydrated. It comes in red or black.

To buy: ems.com, $60

Heys Travel Tots Kids 2-PIece Luggage & Backpack Set

This adorable two-piece penguin luggage set is sure to make your child smile. The zipper-closure system prevents unwanted spillage — perfect for those still learning to watch their belongings — while the carefully lined interior makes packing less of a chore. It comes with a matching piece of kid-sized rolling luggage that’s carry-on approved.

To buy: bedbathandbeyond.com, $53

Star Wars R2-D2 Backpack

May the force be with you and your child’s backpack. This one from Disney should do the trick, thanks to R2-D2 from “Star Wars.” Adjustable shoulder straps and a padded back make this boy’s or girl’s backpack ideal for comfort.

To buy: shopdisney.com, $70

L.L.Bean Junior Original Book Pack

The mini version of this classic design is just as durable as the original. The Junior Pack now comes with a water bottle pocket — perfect for long afternoons spent outdoors. It’s made for kids in preschool, kindergarten, and early elementary grades.

To buy: llbean.com, $25

Fjallraven Kånken Mini Backpack

It's never too early to school kids in great Swedish style (and in this case, function). Designed just for little ones, the Kånken Mini has all the features of the nearly 60-year-old classic — durable vinylon fabric, two-way zip-around closure, and a single front pocket for holding necessities.

To buy: lordandtaylor.com, $70

Bixbee Dino Pack Backpack

Brighten your little one’s day (and yours) with these playful boys’ backpacks by Bixbee. Beyond the clever design, we’re big fans of the velcro enclosure, not to mention the ID card slot and interior slip pockets for storing valuables. Roomy enough for a week-long vacation, it’ll fit plenty of books and toys.

To buy: lordandtaylor.com, $28

Skechers Graphic Backpack

Keep it light and star bright with this galaxy-inspired backpack. If your skater doesn’t love it, his science-loving sibling surely will. The removable outside zip pockets are a nice touch, as are the top zip closure and interior pockets. This pick is made of durable polyester so it’s easy to clean.

To buy: saksoff5th.com, $23

Herschel Heritage Youth Backpack

No matter where they go, this chic little backpack will fit right in, thanks to its classic silhouette, striped liner, and color-coordinated zipper pulls. Adjustable arm straps keep little ones comfy and a front pocket provides space for more trinkets.

To buy: herschel.com, $50

The North Face Youth Recon Squash Backpack

Think pink! This sporty backpack is half the size of The North Face’s Recon backpack and just as functional. There’s a reflective bike-light loop, plenty of pockets, and breakaway sternum straps designed just for kids.

To buy: amazon.com, from $35

Deuter Junior Backpack

Perfect for toddlers, this mini hiking pack is just the right size to carry by themselves as they tag along on the trail. It’s got all the comfort and fit elements you’d find on an adult Deuter pack and is available in three fun colorways.

To buy: ebags.com, $39

Twelvelittle Companion Backpack

This ultra-durable backpack will stand out in Paris or wherever she’s headed. It sports a roomy interior and adjustable padded shoulder straps, because fashion should never be painful. Side pockets can hold water and other belongings and it comes in in three styles (and we’re eyeing the leopard).

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50

