10 Insulated Cooler Bags Perfect for Packing Your Picnic
If there’s anything that can ruin a picnic, road trip, or hike right from the get go, it’s not having the appropriate gear.
Your backpack should be ready for any sort of weather. Your travel organizer should be dependable. And your shoes should be comfortable enough that you can walk 10 miles without suffering from unbearable blisters.
Once you have those travel essentials taken care of, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared on another front: an insulated cooler bag. Cooler connoisseurs know toting the right cooler to an event will pretty much guarantee a good time, or at least ice cold drinks and non-melted, appropriately chilled treats.
After all, no one likes room temperature soda and a tuna salad sandwich that’s just a little too warm for comfort. Keep reading to see our picks for the 10 best insulated cooler bags.
Carhartt Deluxe Dual Compartment Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag
Carhartt is known for its sturdiness and durability, and those two qualities are crucial for an insulated cooler bag. This style also features a separate insulated top compartment and a pocket in the front, leaving you more room for your favorite travel snacks.
To buy: amazon.com, from $25
YETI Hopper M30 Cooler
A cooler that can hold 28 pounds of ice or 24 cans is not a cooler to be overlooked. Not to mention, this Yeti cooler is equipped with a leakproof, airtight zipper and a waterproof shell.
To buy: dickssportinggoods.com, $300
Hydro Flask 24 L Soft Cooler Tote
Sleek and sturdy would be the two words needed to describe the Hydro Flask's Unbound Cooler Tote. With comfy carry handles and multiple pockets to keep your essentials within easy reach, this insulated cooler is just what you need to get from Point A to Point B while keeping your food and drinks ice cold for up to 48 hours.
To buy: dickssportinggoods.com, $200
Otterbox Trooper LT 30 Cooler
Ice will last up to three full days in this super functional cooler from Otterbox. The padded carrying strap can easily convert from a shoulder bag to a backpack and the front has a locking mounting system so you can attach as many. Did we mention there's also an attached bottle opener?
To buy: otterbox.com, $300
Coleman 24-Hour 30-Can Cooler
If you’re looking for bang for your buck, the Coleman 24-Hour 30-Can Cooler is right up your alley. Coming in at just $25, this pick consistently receives reviews boasting its effectiveness in keeping things cold in the hot sun for long periods of time.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
IceMule Coolers Pro Coolers
This dry bag-style backpack-cooler hybrid is leakproof and promises to keep ice intact for more than 24 hours. It can hold up to 18 cans and has padded straps and a back cushion for carrying comfort.
To buy: amazon.com, from $115
Oniva Turismo Insulated Cooler Backpack
The guy or gal on the go will appreciate this pick for its nimble nature as a backpack. At only 2.5 pounds, the Turismo Insulated Cooler Backpack can go wherever a cool drink or meal is needed — whether that’s three miles down the trail or right across the parking lot.
To buy: amazon.com, $65
L.L.Bean Softpack Cooler
This family-sized cooler bag is durable, spacious, and easy to carry, since it has both a top handle and an adjustable shoulder strap. A food-grade, non-PVC lining is leakproof and easy to clean. Plus, it has five exterior pockets where you can keep extra picnic essentials.
To buy: llbean.com, $69
TOURIT Cooler Backpack
This sporty cooler backpack is as easy as it gets for trips to the park or beach, especially when you have food and drinks you want to keep cold. Multiple interior and exterior pockets ensure that you have enough room for food, as well as plates and utensils. There's even a handy bottle opener on the strap.
To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $42)
Creative Green Life Jumbo Insulated Cooler Bag
This cooler can be carried as both a tote and a backpack, so it's an extra-convenient option when you're hiking or biking to your picnic location. It can hold up to 10 gallons and claims to keep ice for eight hours. Plus, when it's not in use, this tote folds up completely, making it easy to pack or store.
To buy: amazon.com, from $25
