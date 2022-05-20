Best Overall: Osprey Aura AG 65

Also available at Osprey and REI

Why We Love It: The suspension system helps distribute weight evenly and gives the pack a lightweight feel.

What to Consider: There aren't many colors to choose from, and the colors available are basic.

The Osprey Aura 65 feels comfortably lightweight on the trail, even during demanding, multi-day hikes. Made of lightweight mesh from the top of the back panel to the hip belt, the anti-gravity suspension wraps around you to make it seem like you're carrying less weight and contours to your body for unrestricted movement. An adjustable harness, a hip belt, upper and lower side compression straps, and a sternum strap all contribute to the comfortable fit through efficient weight distribution.

You won't have any trouble fitting the essentials — and more — in the Osprey Aura 65. The water reservoir holds up to 3 liters of water, ensuring you can stay hydrated on long jaunts with plenty of room to spare for other items. The lower zippered sleeping bag compartment with a removable divider simplifies packing for overnights, and pockets on the hip belt help you keep snacks close by for continuous hiking without stops. There's also a trekking pole attachment for stowing your poles when you want to go hands-free, and dual access stretch mesh pockets to store other gear.

Osprey is so confident their roomy, supportive hiking backpack won't let you down, they provide a guarantee they'll repair any damage or defect for any reason, free of charge.

Weight: 4.42 pounds | Capacity: 65 liters