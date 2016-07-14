Eddie Bauer’s Stowaway Pack has a zip-top closure, which opens all the way up, so you can easily access the main compartment of the pack. This pack is designed to keep the weight high and tight, giving you a full range of movement while still carrying what you need. The lightweight bag can also fold up to fit in its own compact pocket.

Weight: 13 oz.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $20 (originally $40)