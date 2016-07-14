The 15 Best Hiking Backpacks to Take on the Trail
Knowing just how much you're going to bring on your hike is really the first step to choosing an ideal backpack. Pack size is determined by carrying capacity (measured in liters), and you'll want to be sure you have the right size pack for your trip. Too big and you're carrying around extra weight. Too small and you'll have to sacrifice something that could keep your hike safe and comfortable. Having to choose between a tent and a sleeping bag because your pack isn't big enough is a recipe for disaster, but at the other end, you don't want a floppy 85L pack just to carry around a water bottle and some granola. These top pack choices have been sorted by size — from small to large — to help you choose the right one.
Sometimes, one pack (the Osprey Atmos, for example) will come in different sizes (small, medium, and large), different carrying capacities (50L and 65L), and will also have a women's version (the Osprey Aura) that includes all of the same features, but is designed to fit more comfortably on a woman's body.
The best way to find out which specifications best fit your needs is to try the pack on. Reading hiking backpack reviews isn't as helpful as actually adjusting a backpack and all of its various straps to fit your body and loading it up with some weight, even if that means buying it and having to ship it back or going to a retailer to try it on. You don't want to regret your pack choice three hours into the trail, and a test run will help make carrying everything you need as comfortable as it can possibly be.
Whether you're looking for a pack to accommodate a five-month thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail or an afternoon jaunt through the forest right outside your city, these are the top-notch options to kick off your search.
15L Deuter Speed Lite
18L Gregory Miwok
37L The North Face Lineage Ruck
25L Eddie Bauer Bygone
30L Eddie Bauer Stowaway Pack
L.L.Bean Adventure Pro Pack
Marmot Eiger 32 Hiking Pack
48L Osprey Exos
50L Thule Versant
50L Osprey Atmos
Everest Hiking Pack
High Sierra Pathway 50L Hiking Pack
75L Osprey Volt
75L Gregory Baltoro Pack
105L Osprey Xenith Backpack
15L Deuter Speed Lite
The simple, thin design of the Deuter Speed Lite allows for full range of motion with your arms, and an ultralight frame allows this pack to maintain its shape. As with all Deuter packs, if you ever run into trouble just check inside the pack for the SOS label which features instructions in case of an emergency.
Weight: 13 oz.
To buy: amazon.com, $62 (originally $75)
18L Gregory Miwok
Most packs this size skip the hip belt pockets, but the Miwok kept them, along with a host of other features such as an expandable outside mesh pocket and easy access to use and refill a hydration system. The shoulder straps and hip belt are both attached to the pack with elastic, which lets the Miwok move with your body during active pursuits.
Weight: 1 lb. 8 oz.
To buy: ebags.com, $100
37L The North Face Lineage Ruck
Designed for day hikes, the Lineage Ruck has comfortable molded shoulder straps and a mesh lumbar panel for added breathability. The bag’s webbing lash points allow you to attach more items to the front of your pack, while the front belt pulls across the chest in rather than the hip to better ensure a great fit.
Weight: 2 lb. 6 oz.
To buy: ebags.com, $75 (originally $129)
25L Eddie Bauer Bygone
This throwback design is backed up by incredibly durable materials, making the Bygone a great pack for short day hikes or just toting around town. With four different colors ranging from Russet to Midnight Navy, you’ll find one that fits your style.
Weight: 1 lb. 8 oz.
To buy: eddiebauer.com, $60.
30L backpack also available.
30L Eddie Bauer Stowaway Pack
Eddie Bauer’s Stowaway Pack has a zip-top closure, which opens all the way up, so you can easily access the main compartment of the pack. This pack is designed to keep the weight high and tight, giving you a full range of movement while still carrying what you need. The lightweight bag can also fold up to fit in its own compact pocket.
Weight: 13 oz.
To buy: eddiebauer.com, $20 (originally $40)
L.L.Bean Adventure Pro Pack
The L.L.Bean Adventure Pro Pack has a water-resistant coating to keep everything in the main compartment dry. Made from a durable ripstop nylon material, the backpack has multiple interior and exterior pockets to keep all your belongings organized.
Weight: 1 lbs. 9 oz.
To buy: llbean.com, $119
Marmot Eiger 32 Hiking Pack
If you’re looking for a lightweight backpack that’s large enough to hold more than just the essentials, the Marmot Eiger 32 Hiking Pack is right for you. The minimalist, abrasion-resistant design boasts a spacious interior compartment and is capped by a cinch-top enclosure, which is great for easily adjusting the size of your pack to suit your load.
Weight: 2 lb. 15 oz.
To buy: ebags.com, $179
48L Osprey Exos
The Exos is a lightweight pack designed for long-distance travel. To make it even lighter, you can take the top lid off and still keep your stuff secure with the FlapJacket cover. Mesh pockets on both shoulder straps let you keep small items or snacks easily accessible during your hike.
Weight: 2 lbs. 5 oz.
To buy: amazon.com, $200
50L Thule Versant
Thule is a Swedish company known for its roof racks and cargo carriers, but it offers a great pack, too. The bottom third is waterproof, while the top two-thirds can be covered by an integrated rain cover.
Weight: 4 lbs. 1 oz.
To buy: amazon.com, $111 (originally $240)
50L Osprey Atmos
Previous generations of the Osprey Atmos featured their AirSpeed suspension, but their new Antigravity system has improved on what was already an incredible design. Rather than having your back flush against the pack, the suspended support system helps to distribute the weight evenly over your back, hips, and shoulders. The result is an exceptionally comfortable pack that keeps you cooler when the hiking gets hot.
Weight: 4 lbs.
To buy: amazon.com, from $230
Everest Hiking Pack
The Everest Hiking Pack has a spacious main compartment, two side pockets, and crossed elastic laces across the front that is perfect for carrying a jacket or sweatshirt. The side compression straps keep everything in place while padded shoulder straps add comfort.
Weight: 3 lbs. 4 oz.
To buy: ebags.com, $54 (originally $64)
High Sierra Pathway 50L Hiking Pack
The High Sierra Pathway Hiking Pack has a belt across both the waist and chest for added stability. The backpack is hydration compatible and comes with an internal reservoir sleeve. Plus, there are four versatile colors to choose from.
Weight: 2 lb. 9 oz.
To buy: ebags.com, $95
75L Osprey Volt
With its adjustable hip belt and shoulder strap harness system, you’ll have no problem finding a comfortable fit with the Osprey Volt. A traditional design without any gimmicks makes this pack a great value buy, and at just over four pounds, it won’t add much weight to your load.
Weight: 4 lbs. 1 oz.
To buy: amazon.com, $220
75L Gregory Baltoro Pack
Gregory’s Baltoro line has long been the Cadillac of packs, with full-featured designs that are comfortable even when carrying heavy loads. This option raises the bar further thanks to its sleeping bag compartment, removable trekking pole retainers, and waterproof rain cover.
Weight: 5 lbs. 1 oz.
To buy: ebags.com, $330
105L Osprey Xenith Backpack
Sometimes you just need to carry everything, and for that, look no further than the Osprey Xenith Backpack. Swallowing an incredible 105 liters worth of gear, this no-frills pack is designed for long and heavy approaches on mountaineering expeditions. It even has an external hydration sleeve, making it super easy to stay hydrated while on the trails.
Weight: 6 lbs.
To buy: ebags.com, $400