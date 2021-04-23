travel golf bags
The 7 Best Golf Travel Bags to Protect Your Clubs on Your Next Trip, According to Reviews
Including top-rated options from brands like Ogio, Samsonite, and CaddyDaddy.
No matter how far along you are with planning your next golf trip, you'll want to make sure you have all the right gear before you leave. Keeping your golf clubs safe while traveling can be difficult, so you'll likely want to invest in a quality golf travel bag. These travel bags and cases are designed to hold your everyday golf bag, a set of clubs, and a few accessories while you fly.
Since there are so many different types of golf travel bags on the market, it can be hard to figure out which are actually worth buying. To help out, we scoured thousands of customer reviews from golfers who've actually traveled with these bags themselves. From wheeled golf bags to hard travel cases, these are the best golf travel bags available:
- Best Overall: CaddyDaddy Golf Constrictor 2 Travel Cover
- Best Value: Himal Soft-sided Golf Travel Bag
- Best Hard Case: Samsonite Golf Hard-sided Travel Cover Case
- Best Soft Case: Ogio Mutant Travel Cover
- Best Hybrid: Founders Club Golf Travel Cover Luggage
- Best With Wheels: Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian
- Most Durable: SKB Cases ATA Deluxe Standard Hard Travel Golf Bag
When shopping for travel cases for your golf bag, there are a few different features to look out for. The most important decision you'll have to make is whether you want a hard- or soft-sided travel bag. Hard cases are typically more durable and offer the most protection, but they can be harder to fit in small cars while driving to the airport. Soft cases are convenient because they're lightweight and easy to store when not in use—but you might want to purchase a backbone to protect your clubs from getting damaged.
There are plenty of other things to consider that can make traveling with your golf clubs much easier. Extra padding (especially at the top near the club heads) can give you peace of mind, while multiple handles and wheels make lugging your golf gear through the airport significantly easier. If storage space is really important to you, make sure your golf travel bag has plenty of additional pockets to store your shoes, balls, and other accessories.
Keep reading to learn more about the best golf travel bags to keep your clubs safe until you get to the golf course.
Best Overall: CaddyDaddy Golf Constrictor 2 Travel Cover
The CaddyDaddy Golf Constrictor has everything you’d need in a golf travel bag: a roomy interior, lightweight yet durable construction, and plenty of pockets (with locking zippers) — all at a reasonable price. It’s made of thick nylon, with a protective layer of padding on top to keep your clubs safe, and it can fit up to 10-inch cart bags. Other notable features include two sets of adjustable straps to keep your gear in place, and in-line skate wheels that make the bag easy to move around. More than 1,200 customers were so impressed with the golf travel bag, they gave it a perfect five-star rating. “We travel a lot for vacation and my husband likes to take his golf clubs,” one person wrote. “This caddy fits perfectly over his carrying case and kept his clubs in pristine condition.” Plus, CaddyDaddy stands behind its products by offering a one-year warranty that covers any damages to your golf travel bag caused by airlines.
To buy: amazon.com, $90
Best Value: Himal Soft-sided Golf Travel Bag
At just $53, this soft-sided golf travel bag from Himal is an incredibly great value — especially considering it’s the best-selling golf travel bag on Amazon. The versatile bag can either lay flat or stand up straight, and it has two sets of handles and smooth wheels so carrying it around the airport is a little less difficult. There’s also an exterior pouch that fits a “cell phone, wallet, [and] set of keys,” according to one customer, while the rest of the bag has room for things like golf balls and shoes. “I was hesitant to purchase this due to it being so inexpensive compared to others,” said one customer. “However, I have to say I’m very pleasantly surprised [by] this bag’s durability and how well it protected my clubs.”
To buy: amazon.com, $53
Best Hard Case: Samsonite Golf Hard-sided Travel Cover Case
Samsonite is one of the best luggage brands out there, but its products aren’t limited to just suitcases and duffel bags. This hard golf travel case is a favorite among golfers because of how well it protects their clubs while flying. The inside of the bag is padded, but there’s even an extra layer of foam cushioning on the top to keep club heads safe. It can accommodate 10.5-inch golf bags and clubs up to 48-inches long — even large drivers, according to shoppers. (One said they were “pleasantly surprised [by] the spacious interior.”) Plus, the golf travel bag comes with six wheels in total: four spinner wheels that move in every direction, and two skate wheels for when you want to push or pull the bag. “The hard shell gives me [the] confidence to travel with my clubs,” wrote one reviewer. Another added: “It protected my clubs between Philadelphia, Bermuda, and back, and handling by the baggage personnel caused no apparent damage.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $178 (originally $200)
Best Soft Case: Ogio Mutant Travel Cover
Ogio is a popular brand for golf bags, and the Mutant soft-sided travel case is a great option if you’re looking for something that’s easier to carry around than a hard-sided bag. Even though it’s lightweight (just about eight pounds), the golf travel bag has a spacious main compartment that fits so much more than just a set of clubs. One customer said they were able to pack “two sets of golf clothes and two pairs of shoes” in addition to their clubs without going over the weight limit. Like other golf travel bags, this one also has a padded section on top and two wheels on the bottom. “This thing seems really well built,” wrote a customer. “I flew my clubs to Orlando and back to Seattle and zero holes. I feel confident, even if a few holes get started, that I will never have to buy another travel case for my clubs.”
To buy: amazon.com, $197 (originally $220)
Best Hybrid: Founders Club Golf Travel Cover Luggage
A hybrid golf travel bag, like this one from Founders Club, combines hard and soft materials so you get the best of both worlds. To protect the heads of your clubs, the top half of the bag is made with ABS (a type of thermoplastic) that the brand describes as “crush-proof,” while the bottom is made with tough polyester. The two exterior pockets are big enough for golf shoes, while the main compartment fits clubs up to 50-inches long. Plus, the soft section folds up into the hard shell to save storage space when not in use. There are handles on three different parts of the bag, so you have plenty of options on how to carry it. “Love the hard shell top portion of the case. I’ve had soft-sided cases in the past and felt I always had to add padding and support at the top,” one shopper wrote. “[I] don’t feel the need to with this one. Also, [it] pulls around the airport easily and stands upright on its own most of the time.”
To buy: amazon.com, $159
Best With Wheels: Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian
Even though a few of the golf travel bags on this list have wheels, none of them are quite like the Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian. What makes it stand out from the rest is its extendable wheeled legs, which more than 15 reviewers say makes it “super easy to maneuver.” Since the extra wheels put the bag at an angle, you don’t have to get down on the ground every time you load and unload your golf supplies. The bag even has full-length two-way zippers that make it easy to get your clubs in and out. “We have used several bags over the course of 10 years, and it’s always a handful to lug a golf bag, carry-on, and suitcase,” said a customer. “This moves like a feather with the wheels down. [It] seriously defies gravity compared to two-wheeled bags.”
To buy: amazon.com or dickssportinggoods.com, from $300
Most Durable: SKB Cases ATA Deluxe Standard Hard Travel Golf Bag
This hard-sided golf travel bag from SKB is one of the most durable options on the market. It’s made with tough polyethylene that keeps dirt, dust, and moisture out, and it even comes with a TSA locking system and industrial-strength latches to ensure your golf equipment is always safe. The golf case has a contoured design that’s meant to give your bag a snug and secure fit, and it fits drivers up to 48 inches. Plenty of customers describe the golf travel bag as “extremely durable” and “worth every penny.” One wrote: “This is the only bag that has held up. I have flown to three different countries and dozens of flights domestically and you would think it’s brand new. No issues.”
To buy: amazon.com, $235 (originally $300)
