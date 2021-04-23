The 7 Best Golf Travel Bags to Protect Your Clubs on Your Next Trip, According to Reviews

A hybrid golf travel bag, like this one from Founders Club, combines hard and soft materials so you get the best of both worlds. To protect the heads of your clubs, the top half of the bag is made with ABS (a type of thermoplastic) that the brand describes as “crush-proof,” while the bottom is made with tough polyester. The two exterior pockets are big enough for golf shoes, while the main compartment fits clubs up to 50-inches long. Plus, the soft section folds up into the hard shell to save storage space when not in use. There are handles on three different parts of the bag, so you have plenty of options on how to carry it. “Love the hard shell top portion of the case. I’ve had soft-sided cases in the past and felt I always had to add padding and support at the top,” one shopper wrote. “[I] don’t feel the need to with this one. Also, [it] pulls around the airport easily and stands upright on its own most of the time.”

