The 9 Best Fanny Packs for Travel, According to Customer Reviews

Love them or hate them, fanny packs are one of the best bags to travel with. These practical carryalls are not only big enough to hold travel essentials like your phone, passport, and wallet, but they allow you to do so hands-free — which means you can do more important things like snap the perfect travel photo or enjoy a gelato while sightseeing.

And did we mention how versatile they are? You can wear a fanny pack the classic way around your waist, sling it over your shoulder as a shoulder bag, or take the more modern, fashion-forward approach and wear it as a crossbody bag.

To help you find your ideal match, we rounded up nine options that shoppers can’t stop raving about. Whether you prefer a luxe designer bag that will instantly upgrade your travel outfits or a sporty style that you can wear while hiking or running, there is a fanny pack for just about everyone on this list.

Some are even designed with smart features like hidden compartments that help thwart off pickpockets, while others are made from waterproof materials or boast pockets that are specially designed to hold water bottles. Plus, it helps that each item on this list is so wearable that it’ll actually look good with everything else you have packed in your suitcase.

From a waterproof fanny pack to a clear option and an ultra-lightweight belt bag, keep reading to shop the fanny packs that customers always travel with.

These are the best fanny packs to shop:

Best Overall: Tinyat Travel Fanny Pack

You’ll never have to worry about getting caught in the rain with this top-rated fanny pack by Tinyat. Besides being lightweight and waterproof, the bag also boasts an adjustable waist strap and a hidden back pocket to keep your valuables safe and secure. “Love this bag,” wrote one customer, before adding, “I bought this for my summer trip to Europe, and loved it. It's the perfect size, not too big, but I can still carry my wallet, keys, phone and headphones in it. It is very convenient for traveling. I would definitely recommend it.”

To buy: amazon.com, $9

Best Slim Option: Waterfly Slim Fanny Pack

Looking for a super slim fanny pack to travel with? More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers recommend this Waterfly option. Along with a roomy interior compartment that can fit a large phone, the belt bag also has two smaller front pockets and a hidden back pocket to store smaller items like keys, money, lip balm, and more. The waistband can also be adjusted from 24 inches to 50 inches, so you can customize it for a comfortable fit. “[This fanny] is very comfortable once on, even loaded to the brim with gear,” said one shopper. “[It] holds a ton of stuff for the small size. Also [has] a slim and sleek design, so you don’t look like a tourist wandering around.”

To buy: amazon.com, $15

Best for Multiple Pockets: Freetoo Waist Pack

In the market for a spacious option that can hold more than just the essentials? Check out this large-capacity fanny pack from Freetoo, which features six roomy pockets. It also has durable zippers that won’t snag or come off the track, and it’s made from a tear-resistant fabric. Perhaps best of all, it comes with an 18-month warranty, so if you aren’t fully satisfied you can get your money back. “Traveled with this for one month and loved it so much I'm still using it at home,” raved one shopper. “Holds a lot and the multiple zippered compartments keep everything organized. The small front pocket is perfect for train or bus passes. The largest compartment can hold sunglasses easily with other items and there is a compartment perfect for a regular-sized smartphone. Probably too big for jogging, but great for hands-free travel or theme parks!”

To buy: amazon.com, $16

Best Designer Option: Gucci Matelassé Leather Belt Bag

Made from a soft, supple leather, this designer fanny pack by Gucci is as luxe as a fanny pack can get. The chevron stitching gives it a more fashion-forward feel, while the gold hardware provides an elegant touch. It also comes in five different sizes so you can easily find your perfect fit, and there are three gorgeous colors to choose from. “I absolutely love it,” said one review. “It’s spacious enough to fit necessities in it without having to carry a full purse. Perfect for summer and vacationing.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $1,150

Best Classic Option: Herschel Supply Co. Fifteen Belt Bag

This classic fanny pack by Herschel Supply Co. has a clean and simple design that will easily transition from early morning hikes to late-night dinners. The bag’s waistband is fully adjustable, and the durable canvas material will last for years to come. Shoppers praise its “practical, stylish, and well constructed” design, with some deeming it the “perfect size” because it can fit a phone, keys, lip balm, and wallet.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $30

Best Sporty Option: Adidas Originals National Waist Pack

If you need a fanny pack that can withstand outdoor activities, this sporty Adidas waist pack might be the right style for you. Not only is it made from a durable polyester material, but it also boasts a mesh lining, and it lays completely flat when not in use — making it super easy to pack. The bag also comes in three vibrant colors so you can easily be spotted while you hike or run outside. And even when it’s packed to the brim, reviewers say the fanny pack is still comfortable. “I bought this to use when I run 5ks to hold my phone, license, money, etc. Not too big or bulky, the perfect size,” said one customer.

To buy: zappos.com, $25

Best Option for Different Colors: Everest Signature Waist Pack

If you’re looking for a cute fanny pack that has multiple color options to choose from, consider this one from Everest. This simple belt bag boasts two spacious pockets and comes in a variety of different colorways. You can choose from neutral options like black, white, and navy or opt for a bold hue like tangerine or turquoise. “I love the multiple zippers/pockets, that it's adjustable, and I like how it fastens,” wrote one customer. “It's also the perfect size to go with an outfit that doesn't have pockets, like a dress, or to take hiking to put snacks and such in.”

To buy: ebags.com, $13 (originally $19)

Best Clear Option: Veckle Clear Fanny Pack

Planning trips to festivals and sporting events this year? You should invest in a clear fanny pack like this Veckle’s. The transparent materials will help you get through security with ease, and the waterproof bag’s compact size is within the sizing guidelines for most major stadiums. “The straps fit very snug which makes it more comfortable to wear around,” wrote one shopper. “It is pretty spacious inside and came out a lot better than I expected! If you want comfortable, spacious, stylish and light in weight, this is where it is.”

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $13)

Best for Carrying Beverages: Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Wrist Pack

If you thought you’d have to lug around a large tote or shoulder bag in order to carry a water bottle, think again. This clever fanny pack from Travelon features a pull-out pocket that doubles as a cup holder. The travel-ready bag also has plenty of interior pockets to help organize your belongings and RFID-blocking card and passport slots for keeping your personal information safe. “I bought this bag specifically for a June trip through the amazing US National Parks in the desert southwest, where drinking water constantly is a must,” said one reviewer. “The bottle carrier works very well — no spills, no balancing problems, and the carrier sack easily zips away when not needed. And the design is so sleek and simple that it actually worked well as a casual shoulder bag at night.”

To buy: ebags.com, $52 (originally $65)