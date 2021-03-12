The 20 Best Duffel Bags for Travel, According to Reviews

Including packable, rolling, and heavy-duty options from brands like The North Face and Patagonia.
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
March 12, 2021
Duffel bags might be one of the most versatile types of luggage. Not only are they perfect for weekend getaways, but they can also function as personal items and carry-on bags to accompany your suitcase on longer trips. And when you're not traveling, some duffels can even double as your gym bag or work tote for everyday use. 

Since there are so many duffel bags available on the market, it can be hard to figure out which are actually worth buying. To help out, we scoured the internet and found 20 duffel bags that are perfect for traveling, camping, and so much more. Our picks below are based on customer reviews from travelers and our research on the top-rated luggage brands. From high-quality leather duffels to packable options that fold up for easy storage, there are bound to be plenty of options on this list that fit your needs. 

These are the best duffel bags to buy in 2021: 

There are a few important things to look for when you're shopping for duffel bags. If you're mainly looking for one to bring while traveling by planes and trains, then you'll want to make sure you don't go overboard on size. (We suggest double-checking your preferred airline's guidelines for carry-on luggage dimensions.) Frequent travelers will also appreciate extra pockets to stash important items like passports, while alternative ways to carry a duffel (like shoulder straps or wheels) can make it easier to breeze through airports and train stations when you're in a rush.

The best duffel bags for outdoor adventures (like camping or boating) will be made of heavy-duty materials like thick nylon or polyester and have a water-resistant finish. Some are even completely waterproof, like Yeti's Panga duffel bag. These duffel bags are typically much bigger and more durable than your everyday duffel, so they can carry heavy loads and survive aggressive handling and rough weather conditions. 

Keep reading to learn more about each of the best duffel bags from brands like Away, Samsonite, Patagonia, and The North Face.

Best Overall Duffel Bags

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

With nearly 8,000 five-star ratings, this canvas duffel bag is clearly a favorite among Amazon shoppers. It has a large main compartment and plenty of extra pockets on the sides, front, and back of the duffel. Many reviewers give detailed explanations of what they were able to pack in the duffel, and they say it fits way more than you’d expect. Plus, the padded shoulder strap means you can wear it across your body when carrying heavier loads.

To buy: amazon.com, from $30

Credit: Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Made of stretchy neoprene, Dagne Dover’s lightweight duffel bag comes in five different sizes to suit all of your needs. The large and extra-large options are roomy enough for weekend trips and carry-on luggage — they even come with a separate shoe pouch, a crossbody strap, and plenty of extra pockets (including a laptop sleeve). “It has compartments for all my things which makes everything so easy to find,” a customer wrote.

To buy: dagnedover.com, from $95

Credit: Courtesy of Tumi

Travelers love Tumi’s luggage because it’s durable and stylish, and this expandable duffel bag is one of the brand’s best-selling products. Whenever you need a little extra space, the duffel can expand an extra 13 inches thanks to the double zippers. It’s made of the high-quality materials you’d expect from the brand, primarily ballistic nylon for durability and leather-wrapped handles. Reviewers were impressed by how many days’ worth of clothes it fits, and one called it “deceivingly big.” 

To buy: tumi.com, $425

Best Rolling Duffel Bags

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This rolling duffel from Eagle Creek is backed by the brand’s “No Matter What” lifetime warranty, which means it can be repaired or replaced if something happens to it. With water-resistant fabric and heavy-duty wheels, the duffel bag is durable enough for long, rough trips. It’s available in two spacious sizes that fit either 105 or 128 liters, and there’s also the option to carry it like a traditional duffel with handles. 

To buy: amazon.com, from $90

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

With prices starting at just $29, Olympia’s rolling duffel is an incredibly great value for a duffel bag with wheels. Even though it’s an affordable option, the bag has eight pockets to keep small items organized and a retractable handle that hides away in a zippered pouch. It’s available in four sizes (ranging from 22 to 33 inches) and 12 colors. Shoppers love that the duffel bag is so lightweight (the 22-inch version weighs just 5.1 pounds) but still “carries an enormous amount of clothing.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $29

Credit: Courtesy of L.L.Bean

L.L Bean has dozens of different duffel bags to choose from (the brand has sold over 5.5 million altogether), and this large rolling duffel is just one of its best-selling options. The smooth-rolling wheels make it easy to glide through airports, and the reinforced bottom gives it a flat surface to prevent sagging. Plenty of customers said their entire families use these duffel bags, so the eight color options and the ability to add monograms for an extra $8 help differentiate them. “I get a feeling that this will be my constant travel companion for many years to come,” one wrote.

To buy: llbean.com, $129

Best Duffel Bags With Shoe Compartments

Credit: Courtesy of Ebags

This convertible duffel bag is so versatile, it can be carried in three different ways: handheld, shoulder, or crossbody. One of its notable features is the large zippered compartment on the bottom, which keeps your shoes and dirty clothes separate from the rest of your items. There are multiple pockets on the exterior (including one with RFID protection) for easy access to important items like your passport and credit cards.

To buy: ebags.com, $116

Credit: Courtesy of Lo & Sons

The bottom compartment on the Catalina Deluxe duffel bag is durable and spacious enough to fit multiple pairs of shoes, and it even comes with a padded insert to help you separate smaller items. The bag comes in three materials (eco-friendly recycled poly, pre-washed cotton canvas, and organic cotton canvas), and each is available in a variety of soft, neutral colors. The editor-favorite weekender bag also makes storage a breeze since the materials are flexible enough to be folded or rolled when not in use. 

To buy: loandsons.com, from $215

Credit: Courtesy of Troubadour

Troubadour’s Embark duffel bag has a polished appearance that’s great for business trips and weekend getaways alike. In addition to a discreet shoe compartment on the side, the bag has three more zippered pockets to keep you organized (including a padded sleeve that fits up to 16-inch laptops). It was also designed with a genius luggage sleeve that turns into an extra pocket when not attached to a suitcase. 

To buy: troubadour.com, $295

Credit: Courtesy of Calpak

The Calpak Luka duffel bag resembles a puffer coat, but that’s why customers call the design “eye-catching.” It has nine pockets total, including a zippered shoe compartment to prevent your clean clothes from getting dirty and a convenient water bottle pocket on the side. Available in both matte and metallic finishes, the duffel is made with polyester material that’s lightweight and scratch-resistant. Bonus: It earned a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2019.  

To buy: calpaktravel.com or nordstrom.com, $98

Best Heavy-Duty Duffel Bags 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you’re going boating or camping, Yeti’s waterproof duffel is a great choice for a heavy-duty bag that can stand up to the elements. It can be fully submerged in water and still keep your gear completely dry thanks to its abrasion-resistant nylon material and durable hardware. Even though the duffel is on the pricier side, customers insist its “tough construction” and reliability make it “worth every penny.” In addition to the 50-liter size, it’s also available in 75- and 100-liter capacities.

To buy: amazon.com, from $300 

Credit: Courtesy of Backcountry

Patagonia’s Black Hole 40-liter duffel bag is the smallest in the collection, but shoppers say it’s “magical” how much they can actually pack in it. It’s made with 100 percent recycled ripstop polyester that’s durable and water-resistant. Unlike many of the other duffel bags on this list, this one has removable padded backpack straps that give you a hands-free way to carry it. “It's lightweight and has enough pockets for everything I need when I'm out camping,” said one reviewer. If you need to carry significantly more gear, opt for the 100-liter Black Hole duffel bag instead. 

To buy: backcountry.com, $129

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Just like the two options above, The North Face’s Base Camp duffel bag was designed for tough handling. The water-resistant material and heavy-duty bottom make it durable enough for all types of outdoor adventures, and the daisy chain loops on both sides allow you to attach extra gear. One shopper said that even after hours in the rain on a fishing trip, this duffel bag kept their clothes “bone dry.” Another added: “I can stuff two complete sets of bedding for my camper van in it, including pillows.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $149

Best Packable and Convertible Duffel Bags

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

There’s not much you can’t fit in Samsonite’s packable duffel bag. It can hold up to 50 pounds of clothes and gear but weighs less than a pound itself. Multiple customers mentioned they were able to pack “so many clothes” in it during cross-country moves, and one person even said it held up well after a “round trip international flight.” When not in use, the nylon duffel folds up into a small square that takes up barely any space. 

To buy: amazon.com, $28

Credit: Courtesy of Paravel

Paravel’s foldable duffel bag is so popular that it had to be restocked several times — and it’s also a favorite of Oprah and Kourtney Kardashian. Sustainability is one of the brand’s priorities, so the packable bag was made from 22 recycled plastic bottles. It’s compact enough to be the personal item on your next flight (it also has a built-in trolley sleeve), and it folds up into a small pouch that’s about the size of a Kindle. One reviewer called it their “Mary Poppins bag,” writing, “It is amazingly compact but can hold a weekend's worth of belongings or even more.”

To buy: tourparavel.com, $65

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

While the two duffel bags above fold into small pouches for easy storage, this Briggs & Riley duffel bag unfolds into a hanging garment bag that fits dresses, suits, and more. It’s made with durable ballistic nylon that protects your clothes from moisture and dirt. You can carry it by the rolled leather handles or the comfortable shoulder strap. Plus, the brand is known for its lifetime guarantee, so it’ll repair broken or damaged bags free of charge. “After a long trip, my dress clothes arrived with very few wrinkles and I was also able to fit over a week’s worth of casual clothing,” a shopper wrote.

To buy: amazon.com, $279 (originally $329)

Best Everyday Duffel Bags

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you want a duffel bag for everyday use, this simple duffel from Herschel can carry everything you need to get from one place to another. Plenty of customers use it as a gym bag (there are air vents on the bottom), but they also describe its 28-liter capacity as the “perfect size for a weekend trip.” The bag has just one main compartment, so you’ll need to use packing cubes or other small bags to keep items separate. 

To buy: amazon.com, $64

Credit: Courtesy of Away

Away’s suitcases are an extremely popular luggage choice among travelers, and the direct-to-consumer brand also makes a versatile duffel bag that’s bound to become your new go-to. With dedicated pockets for everything from your laptop to your umbrella, it’s easy to stay organized while traveling with this duffel bag — whether to the office or on a vacation. It comes in water-resistant nylon and pebbled leather versions, and both feature a trolley sleeve. Reviewers call the duffel bag “simple and practical,” and a flight attendant in the reviews section said they use it for work. 

To buy: awaytravel.com, from $165

Best Leather Duffel Bags

Credit: Courtesy of Cuyana

If you’re passionate about sustainability, then you’ll love Cuyana’s mindset of investing in “fewer, better things” rather than filling landfills. This high-quality leather duffel bag takes it even further: It was manufactured in a woman-owned factory in Turkey with responsibly tanned leather. The bag has three separate zippered sections, and the main compartment has even more pockets for internal organization. It’s currently sold out (but you can join the waitlist for when it's back in stock) and also it's available in a canvas version with leather trim for $100 less. 

To buy: cuyana.com, $395

Credit: Courtesy of Leatherology

This stylish duffel bag from Leatherology is crafted with high-quality full-grain leather, and customers rave about how soft it feels and how classy it looks. Designed with plenty of interior and exterior pockets, the duffel is roomy enough to pack everything you need for a few days away. It also comes with an adjustable leather shoulder strap. You can even get your initials monogrammed or hand-painted, which makes it a great personalized gift. 

To buy: leatherology.com, from $365

