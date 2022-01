There's no more convenient way to carry your day-to-day belongings than a backpack . Having your hands free while traveling, hiking, commuting, or shopping makes things like using your phone, grabbing a child’s hand, or handing over your boarding pass so much easier.Especially when you're on the go, carrying the right daypack not only keeps you hands-free but also distributes the load evenly and saves your shoulders or arms from bearing the weight. When a well-made pack is adjusted and worn properly — not slung over one shoulder — there should be little to no strain on your back.So why a daypack? Daypacks are more compact with less capacity than a pack intended for multi-day trips or overnight camping. Some manufacturers simply use the term “backpack” for all of their products, so our descriptions will provide you with the information you need to evaluate them for your own requirements. You'll want to take a look at storage compartments, materials, weight, weather-resistance, and, of course, looks as you shop for a daypack.We’ve researched all the categories we could think of to create this list of the best daypacks for every type of traveler's needs. From minimal to stylish, sturdy to lightweight, structured to packable , here are the 12 packs that came out on top.