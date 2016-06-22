This Summer’s Best Beach Bags and Totes

By Madeline Diamond Monica Mendal and Richelle Szypulski
Updated June 14, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Image Source/Getty Images
Every time I pack for a beach vacation, I’m so focused on making sure I have enough sunscreen, snacks, and books to read that I always seem to forget that I need something to tote them all to the shore in. The wheels of my carry-on aren’t exactly sand-compatible. Before my next coastal getaway, it’s time to get a beach bag that I’m excited to pack. Lucky for me—and you!—this summer’s selection is just so fun.

You really can’t go wrong with a classic straw bag that’s big enough for your towel, some summer reads, and all the other beach day essentials you’ll need for a day spent seaside or poolside.

There are some that can easily pair with an off-the-shoulder frock and heels for sunset cocktails. And some that can survive an accidental dip at high tide—we’re big proponents of the beachside nap; crashing waves are nature’s original white sound machine.
Start Slideshow

1 of 12

L.L.Bean Boat and Tote

Courtesy of L.L. Bean

This classic canvas tote is the perfect shape to hold beach towels and other necessities.

To buy: llbean.com, from $25

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Seafolly Essential Stripe Beach Tote

Courtesy of Seafolly

This woven tote is made from 100 percent cotton, so it's durable enough for all your outdoor adventures.

To buy: seafolly.com, $78

3 of 12

O'Neill Oz Bound Jute Tote

Courtesy of Nordstrom

This sturdy, structured jute tote is spacious enough for all your beach essentials.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50

Advertisement

4 of 12

Hotshine Cotton Mesh Shopping Bags

Courtesy of Amazon

These cotton mesh bags come in a set of five, so you can use one for the beach, another for the grocery store, and maybe even give a few away to friends.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 for set of five

5 of 12

Madewell Straw Beach Tote Bag

Courtesy of Madewell

This bag makes for exceptionally easy carrying since it has two handle lengths.

To buy: madewell.com, $78

6 of 12

Banana Republic Large Straw Tote Bag

Courtesy of Banana Republic

You can't go wrong with this classic straw tote with vegan leather handles.

To buy: bananarepublic.com, $49 (originally $98)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

BAGGU Cloud Bag

Courtesy of Baggu

This bag is extremely lightweight, so you can easily fill it up with a beach towel, book, sunscreen, and more.

To buy: baggu.com, $52

8 of 12

FITFORT Mesh Beach Tote Bag

Courtesy of Amazon

This bag comes with a detachable cooler, so it makes it easier than ever to take your favorite cold drinks and snacks to the beach.

To buy: amazon.com, from $36

9 of 12

Anthropologie Caspian Tote

Courtesy of Anthropologie

The colorful beaded handles on this straw tote make it stylish enough to bring from a day at the beach to a night out.

To buy: anthropologie.com, $88

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Rothy's The Reversible Tote

Courtesy of Rothy's

This spacious tote is reversible, and has a different color on each side, so it's almost like having two bags in one.

To buy: rothys.com, $175

11 of 12

L.L.Bean Insulated Tote

For beach picnics, an insulated tote that will keep your food nice and cool is an absolute must.

To buy: llbean.com, $79

12 of 12

Anthropologie Market Tote

Courtesy of Anthropologie

Another picnic must, this market tote has handy pockets for all your snacks and accessories.

To buy: anthropologie.com, $68

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com