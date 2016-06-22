This Summer’s Best Beach Bags and Totes
You really can’t go wrong with a classic straw bag that’s big enough for your towel, some summer reads, and all the other beach day essentials you’ll need for a day spent seaside or poolside.
There are some that can easily pair with an off-the-shoulder frock and heels for sunset cocktails. And some that can survive an accidental dip at high tide—we’re big proponents of the beachside nap; crashing waves are nature’s original white sound machine.
L.L.Bean Boat and Tote
This classic canvas tote is the perfect shape to hold beach towels and other necessities.
To buy: llbean.com, from $25
Seafolly Essential Stripe Beach Tote
This woven tote is made from 100 percent cotton, so it's durable enough for all your outdoor adventures.
To buy: seafolly.com, $78
O'Neill Oz Bound Jute Tote
This sturdy, structured jute tote is spacious enough for all your beach essentials.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50
Hotshine Cotton Mesh Shopping Bags
These cotton mesh bags come in a set of five, so you can use one for the beach, another for the grocery store, and maybe even give a few away to friends.
To buy: amazon.com, $15 for set of five
Madewell Straw Beach Tote Bag
This bag makes for exceptionally easy carrying since it has two handle lengths.
To buy: madewell.com, $78
Banana Republic Large Straw Tote Bag
You can't go wrong with this classic straw tote with vegan leather handles.
To buy: bananarepublic.com, $49 (originally $98)
BAGGU Cloud Bag
This bag is extremely lightweight, so you can easily fill it up with a beach towel, book, sunscreen, and more.
To buy: baggu.com, $52
FITFORT Mesh Beach Tote Bag
This bag comes with a detachable cooler, so it makes it easier than ever to take your favorite cold drinks and snacks to the beach.
To buy: amazon.com, from $36
Anthropologie Caspian Tote
The colorful beaded handles on this straw tote make it stylish enough to bring from a day at the beach to a night out.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $88
Rothy's The Reversible Tote
This spacious tote is reversible, and has a different color on each side, so it's almost like having two bags in one.
To buy: rothys.com, $175
L.L.Bean Insulated Tote
For beach picnics, an insulated tote that will keep your food nice and cool is an absolute must.
To buy: llbean.com, $79
Anthropologie Market Tote
Another picnic must, this market tote has handy pockets for all your snacks and accessories.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $68
