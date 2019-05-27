These 16 Backpacks Have Separate Compartments for Your Dirty Shoes
Let's be realistic; your travel shoes have probably seen some stuff. Stuff you do not want getting on, say, your laptop or your clothes just because you only wanted to bring one singular bag to the office that day. Whether you're toting along your sneakers for a post-work exercise session, switching from heels to comfortable flats at the end of the day, or packing for a weekend and just prefer a backpack to a duffel, a backpack with a shoe compartment will help separate your sweaty, smelly, or sidewalk-debris-flecked shoes from the rest of your belongings.
Just because it has a shoe compartment doesn't mean you should overlook all the other things that make a backpack great. Consider what you usually carry, how much space you need, and how comfortable the straps are. A weatherproof finish never goes amiss if you get caught out in a sudden downpour, and reinforced seams and solid-quality zippers are also important for making sure your stuff doesn't suddenly end up on the sidewalk.
We did some online investigating and these were some of the shoe compartment-inclusive options we found most intriguing.
Best Travel Backpacks With Shoe Compartments
Orben Nootka Travel Backpack
In addition to being fun to say, the Nootka can hold your laptop and hydration pack in their own pouches, as well.
Solo New York Weekender Backpack Duffel
Take off for any short-term trip with this combo bag.
Osprey Porter 65 Travel Backpack
An Osprey is always a great travel bag choice, and the Porter offers a bottom zippered compartment for shoe separation in addition to its internal organizers.
Eagle Creek Global Companion 40L Backpack
Make friends with the Global Companion's baffled bottom shoe compartment, rain fly, laptop sleeve, and durable, weather-resistant fabric.
Aer Travel Pack 2
Aer's larger Travel Pack 2 separates your shoes along with a slew of other internal organizational features and travel-friendly upgrades like compression straps and suitcase handle pass-through.
Best Laptop/Commuter Backpacks With Shoe Compartments
Lululemon City Adventurer
The bottom pocket of the City Adventurer can be used for stashing sweaty gym clothes along with your sneakers but still won't look out of place on the subway.
Lululemon Assert
The Assert doesn't just have pockets for your shoes, but also has space for a laptop, water bottle, and miscellaneous small items in its many slots.
Aer Fit Pack 2
This extremely sleek bag has a ventilated shoe compartment and a laptop compartment, along with a sternum strap and padded shoulder straps for peak carrying comfort.
JoyLab Backpack With Shoe Compartment
Target's JoyLab exercise line offers its own take on the shoe compartment backpack that also includes an internal laptop sleeve.
Thule VEA 21L Laptop Backpack
Thule's pleasingly modular style has a variety of strap setup options and interior mesh pockets.
Under Armour Hustle 3.0 Laptop Backpack
This bag's water-resistant finish and abrasion-resistant bottom will keep all of your belongings protected during your daily hustle.
Amber & Ash Everyday Backpack
Stay in a schoolday vibe with this simple design.
Best Gym Backpacks With Shoe Compartments
NIKE Sport III Golf Backpack
The fold-top Sport III has both mesh side pockets and a separate bottom compartment in its street-friendly build.
WandF Drawstring Backpack
If you prefer a lightweight drawstring bag, this one from WandF comes in every color of the rainbow and then some.
Manhattan Portage McCarren Skateboard Backpack
Need to carry both your shoes and a skateboard? The McCarren backpack is here for you, though the skateboard isn't mandatory to still appreciate the simple Cordura style.
UnderArmour Contain Duo 2.0 Backpack Duffle
This convertible backpack-duffel can be worn two different ways for maximum carrying potential and the shoe pocket is expandable for extra stashing.
