These 16 Backpacks Have Separate Compartments for Your Dirty Shoes

Let's be realistic; your travel shoes have probably seen some stuff. Stuff you do not want getting on, say, your laptop or your clothes just because you only wanted to bring one singular bag to the office that day. Whether you're toting along your sneakers for a post-work exercise session, switching from heels to comfortable flats at the end of the day, or packing for a weekend and just prefer a backpack to a duffel, a backpack with a shoe compartment will help separate your sweaty, smelly, or sidewalk-debris-flecked shoes from the rest of your belongings.

Just because it has a shoe compartment doesn't mean you should overlook all the other things that make a backpack great. Consider what you usually carry, how much space you need, and how comfortable the straps are. A weatherproof finish never goes amiss if you get caught out in a sudden downpour, and reinforced seams and solid-quality zippers are also important for making sure your stuff doesn't suddenly end up on the sidewalk.

We did some online investigating and these were some of the shoe compartment-inclusive options we found most intriguing.

Best Travel Backpacks With Shoe Compartments

Orben Nootka Travel Backpack

Orben Nootka backpack Credit: Courtesy of Ebags

In addition to being fun to say, the Nootka can hold your laptop and hydration pack in their own pouches, as well.

Solo New York Weekender Backpack Duffel

Solo New York backpack Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Take off for any short-term trip with this combo bag.

Osprey Porter 65 Travel Backpack

Osprey Porter backpack Credit: Courtesy of Ebags

An Osprey is always a great travel bag choice, and the Porter offers a bottom zippered compartment for shoe separation in addition to its internal organizers.

Eagle Creek Global Companion 40L Backpack

Eagle Creek backpack Credit: Courtesy of Ebags

Make friends with the Global Companion's baffled bottom shoe compartment, rain fly, laptop sleeve, and durable, weather-resistant fabric.

Aer Travel Pack 2

Aer backpack Credit: Courtesy of Aer

Aer's larger Travel Pack 2 separates your shoes along with a slew of other internal organizational features and travel-friendly upgrades like compression straps and suitcase handle pass-through.

Best Laptop/Commuter Backpacks With Shoe Compartments

Lululemon City Adventurer

Lululemon backpack Credit: Courtesy of Lululemon

The bottom pocket of the City Adventurer can be used for stashing sweaty gym clothes along with your sneakers but still won't look out of place on the subway.

Lululemon Assert

Lululemon backpack Credit: Courtesy of Lululemon

The Assert doesn't just have pockets for your shoes, but also has space for a laptop, water bottle, and miscellaneous small items in its many slots.

Aer Fit Pack 2

Aer backpack Credit: Courtesy of Aer

This extremely sleek bag has a ventilated shoe compartment and a laptop compartment, along with a sternum strap and padded shoulder straps for peak carrying comfort.

JoyLab Backpack With Shoe Compartment

Joylab backpack Credit: Courtesy of Target

Target's JoyLab exercise line offers its own take on the shoe compartment backpack that also includes an internal laptop sleeve.

Thule VEA 21L Laptop Backpack

Thule backpack Credit: Courtesy of Ebags

Thule's pleasingly modular style has a variety of strap setup options and interior mesh pockets.

Under Armour Hustle 3.0 Laptop Backpack

Under Armour backpack Credit: Courtesy of Ebags

This bag's water-resistant finish and abrasion-resistant bottom will keep all of your belongings protected during your daily hustle.

Amber & Ash Everyday Backpack

Amber & Ash backpack Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Stay in a schoolday vibe with this simple design.

Best Gym Backpacks With Shoe Compartments

NIKE Sport III Golf Backpack

Nike backpack Credit: Courtesy of Nike

The fold-top Sport III has both mesh side pockets and a separate bottom compartment in its street-friendly build.

WandF Drawstring Backpack

Wandf backpack Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you prefer a lightweight drawstring bag, this one from WandF comes in every color of the rainbow and then some.

Manhattan Portage McCarren Skateboard Backpack

Manhattan Portage backpack Credit: Courtesy of Ebags

Need to carry both your shoes and a skateboard? The McCarren backpack is here for you, though the skateboard isn't mandatory to still appreciate the simple Cordura style.

UnderArmour Contain Duo 2.0 Backpack Duffle

Under Armour backpack Credit: Courtesy of Under Armour