Best Overall: PacSafe Venturesafe Exp45 Econyl Anti-theft Carry-On Travel Pack

Why We Love It: The handles and straps are well padded, so it's comfortable to carry both as a backpack and a weekender bag.

What to Consider: It's a bit heavier than some of the other backpacks we tested.

With a 45-liter capacity, this backpack—the highest scorer on our tests—is big enough to replace your carry-on yet comfortable enough to wear for extended periods of time. All the straps and handles are well cushioned for comfort on shoulders and hands, and it has hip and chest belts to distribute weight. Buyers will want to keep in mind that this is not so much a day-to-day pack as it is a piece for extended trips or even backpacking.

The bag has a lot of great anti-theft features, including four lockable zippers, a stainless steel locking cable that you can attach to any fixture (lock not included), and cut-resistant materials. Lock the zippers by connecting the zippers to each other, then hooking them onto a built-in clasp (there's also a flap that obscures the zippers and clasp). During the slash test, we found that the bag shows cuts, but it's not easy to get into with a knife. This combination of security features makes it nearly impossible to access the bag when worn, providing peace of mind—though, of course, that also means there isn't a great way for the wearer to quickly access items inside.

Our testers found plenty more to love. There are lots of pockets, including a large zip mesh pocket, a medium-sized zip mesh pocket, a medium-sized nylon pocket, a nylon pocket for pens/pencils, and a medium-sized nylon bag for the locking cable. A velcro laptop sleeve fits a 13-inch Macbook with room to spare, and there's a side pocket for a water bottle. The bag also has external attachment points for a sleeping bag or jacket. A 270-degree clamshell opening makes it easy to pack—our testers estimate that efficient packers could fit somewhere between one to two weeks' worth of clothes inside.

It's a bit heavy, but that's to be expected for the size. And testers did note that the zipper lock has a learning curve, so buyers should make time to practice before using it on a trip.

Dimensions: 21.7 x 13.8 x 8.7 inches | Weight: 3 pounds, 13 ounces | Capacity: 45 liters