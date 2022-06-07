This 2-in-1 Towel Tote Bag Instantly Turns Your Uncomfortable Beach Chair Into a Resort-level Lounger
It's common knowledge that any successful beach day requires a lot of careful packing, as well as a sturdy bag that's spacious enough to handle all of your gear. Whether you're at the beach to read and lounge or ready to dive in the water, it's essential to bring basics like sunscreen, an extra set of clothes, and a water bottle for hydration. Then, you can get fancy with your oceanside entertainment with a speaker or your current favorite read. And if you're making it a family day, you'll need to bring diapers, sand toys, floaties, and so much more. At this point, you might find that there's barely any room left for your towel.
Thankfully, Béis has a solution so you'll never have to be without your towel again. Enter: the Terry Towel Tote, the latest innovation to join the popular travel brand's line of multitasking bags. Designed with comfortable beach and pool days in mind, the limited-edition tote bag is made from a soft terry cloth material and unravels into a full-length towel.
Once it's fully spread out, the tote/towel reveals three convenient side pockets, which provide an ideal spot to store snacks, your phone, and anything else you want to keep close. And, for added comfort, the stylish tote-to-towel hybrid also comes with an inflatable pillow, turning your stiff beach chair into a five-star resort-level lounger. (You can see the Towel Tote in action here). When the beach bag isn't in use, it easily folds up into your luggage without creating extra bulk — or, you can use it as a purse or carry-on bag.
Béis founder Shay Mitchell said that the idea for the Terry Towel Tote Bag came from her struggles to achieve the perfect beach set-up. "All of the products come from my own travel experience," she tells Travel + Leisure, noting that she's found herself wishing beach towels had pockets in the past. She went on to say that the Terry Towel Tote "was just something I've always wanted, so I selfishly design these products for myself and then always hope that other people enjoy them."
The Terry Towel Tote is included in the limited edition Béis Terry Collection. If you're looking for an everyday bag or something trendy to double as your carry-on, there's also the Terry Tote, which has plenty of organizational pockets and a trolley sleeve that allows you to attach the bag on top of your rolling luggage.
Backpack fans will enjoy the Terry Backpack Cooler, a 2-in-1 bag that has a removable insulation compartment to store drinks and snacks for your outdoor adventure. The travel-friendly backpack also has adjustable straps, both zippered and slip pockets, a key leash, and a trolley sleeve to make your trip more comfortable and organized.
And, each bag can be paired with the Terry Cosmetic Clutch. It comes in the same colorways and has a removable wristlet so you can wear it as a clutch and match the rest of your luggage.
Regardless of which piece you choose, you'll be in good hands this summer. Give your beach gear a stylish makeover with the Terry Collection, which you can shop at Béis today.