This 2-in-1 Towel Tote Bag Instantly Turns Your Uncomfortable Beach Chair Into a Resort-level Lounger

It's common knowledge that any successful beach day requires a lot of careful packing, as well as a sturdy bag that's spacious enough to handle all of your gear. Whether you're at the beach to read and lounge or ready to dive in the water, it's essential to bring basics like sunscreen, an extra set of clothes, and a water bottle for hydration. Then, you can get fancy with your oceanside entertainment with a speaker or your current favorite read. And if you're making it a family day, you'll need to bring diapers, sand toys, floaties, and so much more. At this point, you might find that there's barely any room left for your towel.