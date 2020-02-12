This Chic Travel Bag From a Brand Often Seen on Kate Middleton Is 40 Percent Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

It’s not always cheap to emulate royal style, and when it is possible to do so, it’s usually thanks to major discounts. Right now, you can take advantage of one of those at Nordstrom, where a leather travel bag from Barbour — a British brand spotted on both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton — is marked down by a massive 40 percent.

Your destination likely isn’t a castle, but at the very least you’ll feel like royalty thanks to the luxurious make of the bag: On the outside is a well-grained leather, and on the inside it has a tartan lining in honor of the Barbour founder’s Scottish roots. The duffel is the perfect size for a weekend getaway or an overnight trip, roomy enough to fit a couple of outfits and toiletry essentials.

RELATED: You Can Wear This Versatile Bag As a Crossbody Purse, Clutch, and Belt Bag

The bag has a lot of great details that make it a winner for traveling, including a two-way closure zipper, both top handles and a crossbody strap, an interior zip pocket, and metal feet to protect its underside when you set it down. It also has snaps on the side to attach the zipper ends once the bag is closed, which makes it a bit more compact after it’s packed. There’s also a leather luggage card holder attached to the top handles for you to write your details, just in case the bag is ever lost.

Both duchesses seem to be avid fans of Barbour products: Markle has been spotted wearing jackets by the brand as far back as 2017, and Middleton was just seen in a khaki green version of the Barbour Defense Lightweight Wax Jacket. It makes sense that the royal family is a fan of the brand, due to the fact that Barbour holds royal warrants from Queen Elizabeth II, her husband, Prince Phillip, and their son, Prince Charles, to supply the royals with “waterproof and protective clothing.” In other words, the brand is literally Queen-approved.

You can check out the bag over at Nordstrom. Who knows — maybe you’ll see a royal carrying it very soon as well.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $330 (originally $545)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.