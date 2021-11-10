These Labeled Packing Cubes Are the Travel Hack I Wish I Learned About Years Ago

Known for its vast array of packing cubes, Bag-all has solved my carry-on woes with a series of pouches that keep the mess in check.

We've all been there: stuck at an airport during an hours-long layover, desperately digging through your carry-on bag looking for the one thing you need at that moment. Your phone charger, medicine, passport… lost in the mess.

Known for its vast array of packing cubes, this company has solved my carry-on woes with a series of pouches that keep the mess in check. From my charger to my toiletries, my medication, and even my toothbrush, these packing cubes have helped me organize my plane bag so everything is labeled and within reach.

Bag All Credit: Courtesy of Bag All

Tired of being the traveler whose bag was exploding at the airport, I recently visited Bag-all's store in New York City, determined to contain the chaos. I went in with the goal of getting a few pouches for things like my makeup and chargers. I loved them so much, I ended up going back three times.

Now, I have a pouch for nearly everything I carry with me when I travel, including a few labels I personalized through the company's embroidery option. I wound up with individual pouches for my masks, snacks, and keys, a laptop case with a container for the charger attached, a designated spot for my portable Wi-Fi hotspot, and more.

Most of the company's bags are cotton and lined with a waterproof lining for easy cleaning and come with a grosgrain ribbon made from recycled PET-bottles. The bags come in black, pink, and an off-white, neutral color, but I personally opted for all black to create a more monotone look in my black backpack.

Bag All Credit: Courtesy of Bag All

The company makes cases in different sizes, which it labels for all sorts of uses. I then chose the blank multiuse cases for things that weren't already pre-made like the pouch I created for face masks (because they aren't going away anytime soon).

Beyond the pouches themselves, Bag-all makes packing cubes for your suitcase in different sizes, laundry bags, and shoe bags (definitely my next must-have) to take the guesswork out of packing for a big trip.

Bag All Credit: Courtesy of Bag All

Armed with this packing hack, I now know my next venture through the airport and TSA security will be as seamless as humanly possible.

Travelers can purchase Bag-all packing cubes and bags on their website. The cases typically range in price from $19 to $55 and cost an additional $16 to add a monogram.