After More Than 3,000 Requests, Away Just Debuted This Dreamy New Luggage Color

By Richelle Szypulski May 22, 2018
Credit: Courtesy of Away

Until this morning, I had zero regrets about my Away suitcase — I have The Bigger Carry-on and I adore it as much as a human can adore a piece of hardside luggage. The internal compartments have made my packing style so much more organized. The built-in charger has come in handy on many a plug-less adventure. And the shell is a sleek, sturdy, compliment machine.

But it's not sky blue — the perfect pastel core color that just launched today and speaks to the essence of my very being.

Every time the cult-favorite brand has introduced a light blue shade, it's sold out in record time. There were the pretty Frost and Pool shades from the Winter 2017 collection and a stunning ocean blue as part of photographer Gray Malin's collaboration. After these limited editions sold out, Away's customer service and social media teams received more than 3,000 requests to add a light blue to the core collection, and as of today, it's here to stay.

Credit: Courtesy of Away

Sky is now available for Away's entire line of suitcases — from the Kids' Carry-on to the 29-inch Large — and I guess I'll just have to count it as an excuse to update my checked bag.

Away Suitcase in Sky

Credit: Courtesy of Away

