Away's Coveted 'Millennial Pink' Suitcase Is Back by Popular Demand

Last March, start-up luggage brand Away launched a powder-pink version of its bestselling hardside suitcases as part of a limited-edition capsule collection. And it was popular, to say the least.

Selling out almost immediately, it left 5,000 customers reaching out via customer service and social media to find out when they could get their hands on the next batch of suitcases in "Blush," the cool, hazy pink hue.

Thankfully, the brand heard our prayers. Now, Away is reintroducing the sought-after shade in all suitcase sizes and styles (even the kids' carry-on) as a part of its core collection, which means it's here to stay. The new shade will coat all of Away's trademark elements that have earned the brand its cult following — the unbreakable shell, interior compartments, built-in USB chargers, and of course, a stylish exterior.

As their most coveted color to date, the "millennial pink" suitcase is sure to sell out as quickly as when they launched it the first time, so run, don't walk. But this time, rest assured that it will be back. You will get your bag and your perfect Instagram shot.

Away Luggage Travel Millennial Pink Blush Color Credit: Courtesy of Away

Away Suitcases in Blush