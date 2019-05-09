Away's Mini Travel Cases Were an Instant Sell-out — and Now They're Finally Back

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Royal baby isn't the only wee little one making his debut this week (sorry, Archie). For Away luggage fans, you'll be stoked to hear that the travel bag brand is officially bringing back its crowd-favorite Mini — a shrunken version of its classic suitcase (sans wheels) that's designed to hold your toiletries, tech essentials, or what-have-you while out traveling.

But we have to warn you: Don't think that these Minis will stay around for long. Not only is this a limited-time release, the Minis are also expected to sell out quickly — considering that's exactly what happened when they were first released for the holidays back in 2017. So we advise you run (or just, like, click "ADD TO CART" really fast).

Away Minis Credit: Courtesy of Away

Use it as a tech case, throw one in your personal item bag to stow your in-flight essentials, or take one with you to hold all your overnight must-haves for a short trip away.

Away Minis Credit: Courtesy of Away