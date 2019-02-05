Away Just Launched Stunning Limited-edition Metallic Colorways — Including Rose Gold

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Cult-favorite luggage brand Away is here with a brand new colorway launch (and just in time for Valentine's Day, in case you're looking for gift ideas, wink wink). Away is taking its silver Aluminum Edition suitcase and dressing it up in two new metallic shades: a stunning Rose Gold and a handsome, dark gray Steel — both with a shimmering, lustrous finish and a sophisticated name to match: the Alchemy collection.

Away Alchemy Metallic Suitcases Credit: Courtesy of Away

To buy: awaytravel.com, from $475

But don't think this collection will be around forever. Not only are these colorways limited-edition, we're also sure that they're bound to sell out, as these metallic suitcases are the perfect way to make a refined statement (or match your iPhone — had to say it).

Away Alchemy Collection Credit: Courtesy of Away