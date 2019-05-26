Away Luggage Reviews From Travel Editors: See the Suitcases and Bags Worth Buying

When it comes to travel bags and suitcases, Away is the brand you need to know. Loved by the masses, this cult-favorite brand is known for their thoughtfully designed travel bags and accessories (I mean, a carry-on with an ejectable battery charger so you don't have to travel with your phone on a terrifyingly low battery percentage? Genius) and minimalist silhouettes that won't cramp your travel style.

So it's no wonder that a number of us editors here at Travel + Leisure own Away luggage ourselves. We went around the office and asked those editors for their honest thoughts on their Away bags — and got the scoop on whether or not the popular luggage brand's suitcases and accessories live up to the hype.

Scroll through to read our Away luggage reviews and head to awaytravel.com if you want to try some out yourself.

The Bigger Carry-on

"This happy-hued spinner has accompanied me on trips to Charleston, Costa Rica, Mexico City, and even on a few drives back to my hometown of Pittsburgh (hi mom!). The Hinomoto wheels are no joke; on a smooth floor it feels like the bag is floating alongside you. I do have to admit I was worried the extended dimensions (22.7" x 14.7" x 9.6") might not fly, but I've never had an issue with carrying it on. And I'm always grateful for the extra space — whether I need it to stow my artisan market spoils or I just want to be a sloppy return packer because vacation is over. (Yes, sometimes even travel editors just toss everything in and hope it will zip.)" — Richelle Szypulski, Senior Associate Editor

The Everywhere Bag

"For the longest time, I didn't have a travel tote with a trolly sleeve, which meant my shoulder bag had a tendency to clang about if I tried to rest it on top of my wheeled suitcase. (Not fun when you're rushing through the airport!) The Away Everywhere Bag has been a game-changer. It easily fits all my in-flight essentials — my MacBook, an iPad Pro, my Herschel dopp kit, snacks, a glass water bottle, and a pashmina — and keeps everything organized. The black leather looks super sleek, and it's held up well so far, despite being shoved under coach seats and into snug overhead compartments." — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor

The Large Aluminum Edition

"This may be the single best piece of heavy-duty luggage I've ever used. I often fly with a lot of delicate film equipment — cameras, lenses, drones, and the like. The Large in aluminum keeps everything safe, and there's enough room for both my equipment and my clothes. It rolls smoothly, it can take a beating, and you'll definitely recognize it coming down the baggage carousel. The aluminum body does scratch and dent, but it's a cool aesthetic if you're into it. I've taken it to the Arctic, the desert, and everywhere in between. I'm typically traveling light, so if I can carry my film equipment and my clothing in the same case, I'm a happy camper. The Large in aluminum is the only single piece of luggage I've used that can achieve all that." — Tom Grahsler, Senior Video Producer

The Backpack

"I'm a huge fan of backpacks as personal items — they help you evenly distribute weight and keep your hands free for pre-flight airport shopping or navigating and coffee-sipping upon arrival. But as soon as backpacks became trendy again, they seemed to get smaller and smaller until they were no longer practical. Away's The Backpack is a sleek addition to my travel uniform, but it's also functional. If packing light, I can fit an entire weekend's worth of stuff inside, and keep it organized. The Backpack has three main compartments (the last of which feels sort of hidden), and has additional pockets for your laptop and passport, ideal for speeding through security. There's even a hook for your keys, and as a frequent traveler with the tendency to just throw things in a bag and go, this is exactly the kind of hand-holding I need." — Nina Ruggiero, Senior Digital Editor

The Carry-on

"I've taken this bag in very short order (I bought it in January) to the Cayman Islands, the Loire Valley, Sonoma, Napa Valley, and Pebble Beach. It's been lost by the airlines once and recovered, been bounced around by baggage handlers, and it still looks new. It is durable as hell, looks good, is smartly designed, and its little wheels roll with excellent smoothness. Very glad I own the thing. Would recommend it to anyone." — Ray Isle, Wine & Spirits Editor

"I just got this bag and took it on its first trip recently — a nine-day trip to the south of France. I'm admittedly a light packer, but I was able to fit everything I needed into its smallest-sized bag with room to bring a few goodies home! The light colors do get scuffed but are easily cleaned with a Magic Eraser. (Thanks for the hot tip, Richelle!)" — Erin Lengas, Editorial Operations Associate

"I've had my Away carry-on for just about a year, and have taken it all over — from Ireland to Los Angeles and in-between. It's incredibly durable and still looks like new, even after being gate checked on several shuttle flights. I most appreciate how lightweight and easy it is to lift into the overhead compartment. The interior compression system keeps my items organized and secure, and the ejectable battery is essential at the airport when power outlets are few and far between. It's the perfect carry-on!" — Mary Robnett, Associate Photo Editor

The Weekender

