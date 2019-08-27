Away's New 'Daily' Carry-on Bag Is the Brand's Smallest Suitcase Yet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to short trips, whether for business or pleasure, a small-but-mighty bag is key. I've fallen guilty to overpacking before short getaways and then regretting it after, and I learned that starting with a smaller suitcase is one way to trick yourself into packing lighter — it automatically forces you to be mindful about each and every item you're bringing along.

While I've been a fan of the New York-based luggage brand, Away, ever since the company's launch in 2015, I'm even more of a loyal follower now that its selection has expanded into a large collection of well-thought-out travel bags. In April 2019, Away launched its first-ever duffel bag —which is great for quick getaways — but if you'd rather wheel your small bag around than carry it, you'll love Away's newest addition even more. Meet the Daily Carry-on with Pocket — it's Away's smallest bag in its collection of what is now eight suitcases and four limited-edition spinners. It's one of those in-between bags that's compact enough to be a carry-on, but still roomy enough to fit a laptop, notebook, and a couple changes of clothes.

What I love most about Away's newest suitcase is that it zips open from the top with easy access to a three-pocket accordion divider, which is also removable. This bag is the ideal suitcase-briefcase hybrid that's not only perfect for business travelers, but also anyone who loves to stay organized while on the go — after all, there's nothing more frustrating than digging through a deep bag with no pockets to find your phone or keys.

Away upgraded its original hardside luggage with a front pocket in March 2019, and this newest version also includes a handy front zip pocket. And if you love Away's buckle-down compression pads that are in its larger suitcases, you'll be glad to know the company included them in The Daily Carry-on, too. Available in both black and navy, shop Away's smallest suitcase, below, and here's to hoping Away will release more colorways in this compact size soon.

