Kids require a lot of stuff when they travel. Or, allow me to rephrase that: Parents require a lot of stuff to keep kids entertained and comfortable while they travel.

God forbid you forget the toys, snacks, and iPads with the 15 Disney movies to keep your kids distracted so that you can finally finish the book you started four months ago on your six-hour flight. Of course, more "stuff" also means more things to charge. When the snacks run out and the iPad dies and all that's left for your kids to do is terrorize each other, that "peaceful flight" you (and your seatmates) had envisioned becomes a pipe dream.

Thankfully, modern luggage brand Away just launched The Kids' Carry-On for our mini travelers. It's the brand's Carry-on sized down — not downsized. It is 31 inches tall with the handle fully extended (10 inches shorter than Away's adult carry-ons). It has the same unbreakable shell sized at 18 inches, a laundry bag, and a built-in battery. And like all Away luggage, it comes with a 100-day trial and lifetime warranty. Your kids will get to pick from a selection of Away's seven core colors: black, blue, green, sand, brick, asphalt, and white. All kids' carry-ons come with a colorful graphic interior lining to keep it young and fresh.

With these fun and functional features and Away's timeless design (one your kids won't grow out of come next year), The Kids' Carry-on will carry them through family vacations for years to come. It will also give you more room in your own carry-on for a second book — because for the first time, getting to read a second book might actually be a reality.

