The Away Travel Backpack With a 9,000-person Waitlist Just Came Back in Stock

When Away first launched The Backpack in August of last year, it skyrocketed through the ranks, finding its natural place on our list of best carry-on backpacks of all time. Of course, we weren't the only ones excited about the long-awaited launch of a knapsack from the cult-favorite travel brand.

Within one week, inventory of the style was completely depleted, making it the fastest selling-out personal item at Away. Eager fans turned to email, social media, (even phone calls!), and, of course, adding their names to the waitlist for a chance to shop the bag.

The backpack has been out of stock since it sold out last August, and in that time it has amassed a waitlist of 9,000 people.

Good news, everybody: it just became available on the site again. Around 1:30 p.m. ET today, Away changed the status of the bag from "Add to Waitlist" to "Add to Cart," and we're doing just that.

The cushioned bag is the perfect travel companion, and is large enough for a 15-inch laptop, water bottle, headphones, extra sweater, and all of your essentials. Best part is, it slides right over the handle of your rolling suitcase for the most hassle-free airport sprints imaginable.

Shop the backpack today in Black, Navy, or Asphalt before it sells out again, or shop the Day Pack (awaytravel.com; $145) for a slimmer profile.