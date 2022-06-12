People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack
If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
The Asenlin Travel Backpack is designed to be packed like a suitcase with its butterfly-style construction and is equipped with thoughtful features for hassle-free and smarter storage. And for a limited time, you can get one for up to 17 percent off on Amazon.
Measuring 18.5 inches by 13 inches by 9 inches, the travel backpack is in accordance with TSA overhead compartment and underseat storage requirements and is spacious enough to hold laptops up to 17 inches (there's a padded sleeve that keeps it secure when you're on the move). Speaking of organizational pockets, the carry-on backpack is equipped with multiple compartments to comfortably store all of your travel essentials. There's also a handy front pocket so you can easily access boarding passes, train tickets, keys, smartphones, wallets, headphones, and other must-haves.
The exterior is made from a water-resistant fabric that's also impressively durable against scratches, stains, and tears. There's also a passthrough sleeve so you can attach the backpack to the top of your rolling luggage, plus top and side handles for easy lifting and carrying. The backpack's straps are adjustable and padded for your comfort, but can be tucked away if you prefer to carry it by the handles instead. And, there are two exterior compression straps to help you get away with packing extra clothes.
But what truly makes the Asenlin Travel Backpack an amazing value is the fact that it comes with three packing cubes. Each mesh-paneled cube is a different size, allowing you to store toiletries, clothing, shoes, accessories, and more.
Since gaining popularity among travelers, the backpack has earned more than 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. Many of its fans are so impressed with its performance that they admitted they were itching to book another trip just so they could use the top-rated travel backpack again.
"I took this on a recent five-day trip out of the country, and it was life-changing," a shopper raved. "I got absolutely everything that I wanted in there… What a breeze [on] and off the plane and in and out of customs." The customer also noted that the backpack is "durable, lightweight, and did not put stress on my back and shoulders even at max capacity."
Another reviewer highlighted that its carry-on style design helps keep their clothing inside free of wrinkles: "I have had many backpacks where my clothes get wrinkly when I take [them] out because I have to stuff it in there. With this, I can just neatly fold my clothes and stack [each item] like I would a suitcase." In their review, the shopper said that the Asenlin Travel Backpack is also versatile and sleek enough for daily use, whether it be for work, the gym, or as a diaper bag.
It's also approved by self-proclaimed overpackers. One shopper wrote, "If you are an 'overpacker' like myself and challenging yourself to find a personal item that will allow you to bring a ton of stuff that didn't fit in your carry-on, this is your bag." Chiming in, another customer added that it's "super easy to load, unload, and carry" and shared that they "packed everything I could think of, enough for a three-day excursion, and still had room" to spare.
