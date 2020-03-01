Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This 3-piece Luggage Set Is Only $65 on Amazon Right Now, and It Has So Many 5-star Reviews

It’s not often that you get the chance to buy a suitcase set for under $100. Miracles happen once in a while (if you believe), and right now, it’s a miracle that this set of three American Tourister travel bags on Amazon is marked down by 46 percent to only $65. With this deal, you can get a large checked bag, a smaller carry-on bag, and a laptop case for the same price as a single suitcase elsewhere.

Even better is that the bags have high praise from customers. Out of more than 1,200 reviews, the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Set currently has a 4.5-star rating, with one customer writing, “The bags are sturdy and well-constructed with features that are needed when traveling. I used the larger bag for a recent trip and found the piece held up well during air travel.”

Each of the bags are designed to work together: The two roller bags have wheels that allow them to roll upright, which eliminates pressure on your shoulders, and the laptop bag easily slides onto the top of the carry-on for easy access. Each is made from a durable polyester material that protects your belongings while also allowing the bags to expand if you need to fit a few extra things in there during your trip, and they’re lined with a lighter polyester fabric on the inside. The bags also feature multiple interior and exterior pockets for maximum storage options.

Purchasing the bags gets you a 10-year warranty, which means your whopping $65 investment for sure won’t go to waste. You can check out the American Tourister suitcase set over at Amazon.

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Set Credit: Courtesy of Amazon