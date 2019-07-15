Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now is officially the best time to score a deal on new luggage, weekender and duffel bags, and more.

Today's the Last Day You Can Score Up to 60% Off Luggage for Amazon Prime Day

If you're ready to replace your go-to luggage and travel pieces with fresh, top-notch finds, Amazon's massive array of Prime Day deals is the best place to score a discount.

For just two days, Amazon will feature tons of Prime Day 2019 sales across its many departments including its impressive luggage selection with discounts up to 60 percent off. With massive savings on carry-on pieces, luggage sets, spinners, hardcase suitcases, travel duffels, and much more, you're bound to find the exact style you prefer.

Amazon's many Prime Day markdowns will also apply to popular brands like Samsonite, Delsey Paris, Travelpro, and its in-house AmazonBasics line, making now the best time to score savings on these top-rated brands. And while you must be a Prime member to take advantage of all the savings, anyone can sign up for a free 30-day trial and gain access to all of the Prime Day sales happening now.

Many of these featured markdowns will sell out fast or end after just a few hours if they're a Lightning Deal, so be sure to add them to your cart while you can. Browse all of the Prime Day deals yourself on Amazon, or shop our curated selection of the best finds here. Either way, you'll save a ton, leaving you with a little extra to put towards your next getaway!

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Luggage Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Duffel and Weekender Bag Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Backpack Deals

And for those who want to keep it simple and shop only the absolute best deals and finds, check out these handpicked markdowns before they sell out.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 Luggage and Bag Deals

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Luggage

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Luggage Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This best-selling Samsonite luggage, which is 56 percent off, has racked up over 2,400 perfect reviews with Amazon shoppers calling it the "best suitcase in its price range." Get the lightweight spinner suitcase in one of eight colors and three sizes — you'll love its high-quality and classic design. What's more, each piece comes with a 10-year warranty ensuring your purchase is protected.

Matein Anti-theft Travel Laptop Backpack

Matein Anti-theft Travel Laptop Backpack Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Score one of Amazon's most popular backpacks (it's earned over 4,000 five-star reviews) for 36 percent off right now. This sleek Matein backpack comes with tons of neat features like an external USB charging port, an anti-theft pocket, luggage strap, and laptop compartment. And thanks to its simple design, you can wear it everywhere from the airport to the office.

Herschel Supply Co. Nova Sprout Weekender Bag

Herschel Supply Co. Nova Sprout Weekender Bag Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This versatile Herschel weekender backpack doesn't sacrifice fashion for function, and as its name implies, comes with a roomy interior with plenty of space for everything you need for a weekend away. Select colors and patterns are currently up to 43 percent off, making this one of the best Herschel bag deals on Amazon right now.

Delsey Paris Luggage Chatelet Hard+ Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Delsey Paris Luggage Chatelet Hard+ Large Spinner Suitcase Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This gorgeous, high-end piece of luggage from Delsey Paris is marked down by 48 percent and may be on the most stylish suitcase included in Amazon's Prime Day many deals. The carry on features everything you'd want in a piece of luggage: a TSA-approved lock, smooth, spinner wheels, and an organized interior complete with a garment compartment and hanger.

Hanke Expandable Foldable Rolling Luggage Suitcase

Hanke Expandable Foldable Suitcase Luggage Credit: Courtesy of Amazon