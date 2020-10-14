This 3-piece Luggage Set Is Nearly Half Off for Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sure, 2020 may have put some of your travel plans on pause, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be this way forever. And when you do finally get to jetset wherever your heart desires — you’re going to need a bag that can keep up with your wanderlust.

So in the meantime, why not head over to Amazon to snag serious savings on an upgraded luggage set by American Tourister? Throughout today, you can get this very stylish three-piece hardshell suitcase set for nearly half off during Prime Day.

With more than 2,000 perfect ratings vetting for it, the suitcase set has become a clear standout among the thousands of options available through the retailer. The trio includes a standard carry-on and two larger suitcases, all of which are designed with multi-directional wheels for easier transport as you trek through airports and beyond.

Aside from major savings on the set of three, you can also get serious savings on standalone American Tourister luggage pieces including the carry-on one shopper called “the best suitcase I've ever owned.”

“The color is beautiful, it's very easy to roll, and the multiple handle size adjustments are very convenient,” they added. “I was able to fit about 10 days worth of travel items. I'm confident that my items are safe in the hardback style and hardly anything shifted during travel… Perfect size for a carry-on. I have flown multiple airlines with this suitcase and no one has requested to check the size or weight.”

Since these Prime Day deals won’t be here for long, we suggest channeling your running-late-to-your-gate energy and heading over to Amazon to get these American Tourister luggage deals while you still can.

