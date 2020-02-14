The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Over Presidents Day Weekend

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re looking to score some travel-ready items before your next trip, we suggest heading over to Amazon. Just in time for Presidents Day weekend, the mega-retailer has slashed prices on tons of travel accessories.

Everything from these best-selling Cowin headphones to this Travelon crossbody bag are on sale, but some of the biggest deals we’ve seen so far are on suitcases and travel bags. Right now, you can score some of Amazon's most popular luggage items for a fraction of the price, including this four-piece Rockland luggage set that's on sale for $77 and this expandable Samsonite bag that’s marked down to $177.

To help you find the best deals around, we’ve combed through hundreds of options and found nine top-rated pieces of luggage that are majorly discounted. Whether you’re looking for a new luggage set, a roomy duffle bag, or a compact carry-on suitcase, we’ve got you covered.

Just remember, many of these featured markdowns will sell out fast, so we suggest adding them to your cart while you can. Keep reading to shop our editor picks from the Amazon sale below.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Luggage

To buy: amazon.com, $146 (originally $180)

Rockland Luggage Four-Piece Set

To buy: amazon.com, $77 (originally $240)

Samsonite Lineate Expandable Softside Suitcase

To buy: amazon.com, $177 (originally $230)

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage

To buy: amazon.com, $72 (originally $110)

Travelpro Platinum Elite Luggage

To buy: amazon.com, $208 (originally $300)

Perry Ellis 22-Inch Business Duffel Bag

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $100)

Delsey Paris Helium Titanium Hardside Luggage

To buy: amazon.com, $81 (originally $150)

Olympia Deluxe Rolling Overnight Travel Tote

To buy: amazon.com, $47 (originally $140)

AmazonBasics Hardshell Three-Piece Set Luggage Set

To buy: amazon.com, $153 (originally $180)

