The 12 Best Luggage Deals to Shop at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend

Coolife Hardshell 3-Piece Luggage Set

Save up to $125 on this sleek three-piece luggage set with a special on-site coupon. It features two carry-on options measuring 20 inches and 24 inches, plus a 28-inch checked version to ensure that you have space for everything you need. Each luggage is made from a robust thermoplastic polymer material and has 360-degree smooth-spinning wheels, a sturdy, easy-to-access telescopic handle, and plenty of strategic interior pockets. It's also a great set if you need a suitcase for each family member.

To buy: amazon.com, from $175 with on-site coupon (originally $300)