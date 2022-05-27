The 12 Best Luggage Deals to Shop at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend
You always want to start your trip off on the best foot. And for many, that means investing in quality luggage pieces. But, as any traveler knows, suitcases can cost a pretty penny, which is why it's smart to wait to shop during holidays when retailers typically offer discounts. And, lucky for you, this weekend marks Memorial Day, the perfect time to score markdowns on new carry-ons and checked bags.
As a matter of fact, Amazon is already getting into the savings spirit this year, treating shoppers to hundreds of deals across its site offerings. Among the early Memorial Day sale price drops are impressive savings on luggage. Right now, you can score up to 71 percent off on select carry-ons, checked bags, and luggage sets. The sale even includes reviewer-loved pieces from top-rated brands like Samsonite, Travelpro, and Wrangler, each designed with thoughtful features to help you pack smarter, lighter, and easier.
Prices start as little as $40, and there's no telling how long these travel essentials will be on sale. Keep scrolling to explore the best luggage deals on Amazon ahead of Memorial Day.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 20-inch Luggage
Amazon's best-selling 20-inch carry-on has nearly 19,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and is encased in a hardshell material that enhances its durability and resistance to damage. Its four multidirectional spinning wheels easily glide across terminal floors and bumpy roads and you have full control with its ergonomic telescoping handle. In their review, a shopper said it holds "about seven to 10 days worth of clothes, two pairs of shoes (sneakers and heels), and two cosmetic bags (one for toiletries and one for makeup)."
Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable 28-inch Luggage
This 28-inch spinner suitcase has an expandable profile that allows it to reach 27.75 inches by 19.6 inches by 12.4 inches. The hard-side checked luggage is made from a scratch-resistant polycarbonate material that enhances its durability against any unforeseen bumps from your travel day. A full-zip interior divider and compression straps optimize your packing space, and it's equipped with TSA-approved locks to keep your belongings safe during transit.
Coolife Hardshell 3-Piece Luggage Set
Save up to $125 on this sleek three-piece luggage set with a special on-site coupon. It features two carry-on options measuring 20 inches and 24 inches, plus a 28-inch checked version to ensure that you have space for everything you need. Each luggage is made from a robust thermoplastic polymer material and has 360-degree smooth-spinning wheels, a sturdy, easy-to-access telescopic handle, and plenty of strategic interior pockets. It's also a great set if you need a suitcase for each family member.
American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside 24-inch Luggage
This expandable hardshell carry-on is a stylish dupe for the higher-priced luggage brands on the market (its geometric design is similar to one by a brand Amal Clooney loves) and allows you to fit an impressive amount of clothing within its 24-inch by 15.8-inch by 11-inch frame, according to reviewers. One wrote, "I am an over-packer, as in I need three bags just for a weekend trip. I packed EVERYTHING in this one suitcase for an eight-day beach vacation." The best deals are on the 24-inch and 28-inch checked bags, which you can score more than 30 percent off on, however there's also a sale on the pink blush 21-inch carry-on that's worth your while.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner Luggage
Spacious enough to perform as a carry-on and sleek enough to double as a rolling briefcase for business meetings, this 9-inch by 13.5-inch by 16.50-inch Samsonite suitcase fits under your seat and is enhanced with quick-stash exterior pockets so you have access to all of your in-flight essentials. It also has a USB charging port, a trolley sleeve to attach to larger checked bags, and a set of 360-degree spinning wheels.
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable 21-inch Luggage
You'll have no trouble spotting this iridescent luggage on a baggage carousel, and its hardshell exterior makes it durable enough to withstand any bumps, scratches, and spills that it may encounter during its trip from the airport to the hotel. Its expandable design, plus its mesh divider, set of cross straps, and discreet interior pockets, make "packing so much easier with what feels like double the room of an average suitcase," according to one shopper. To get the best deal, select the rose gold, although both the iridescent black and white versions are just $116.
Rockland London Hardside Spinner-Wheel 3-piece Luggage Set
Now's your chance to get the three-piece Rockland London luggage set for a whopping 71 percent off, bringing its price tag down to $140. The hardshell expandable set includes two carry-on bags measuring 22 inches and 24 inches and a checked 28-inch suitcase. "For a 3-piece hard shell luggage set, I feel like I couldn't beat the deal,"said one satisfied reviewer. They shared that the small carry-on is perfect for their daughter and that "the different sizes have come in handy on multiple occasions."
Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable 29-inch Luggage
Fans of softshell luggage will enjoy the smooth-yet-durable polyester weave of this 19-inch Samsonite suitcase, which is 37 percent off during the Amazon Memorial Day sale. When describing its performance, a reviewer shared that it's "lightweight, [has] plenty of storage, and [the] wheels held up beautifully to being dragged across the cobblestones and bricks in the Netherlands." It's not hard to see why it has an impressive 4.7-star rating from Amazon shoppers.
Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable 19-inch Luggage
For light packers, this 19-inch softside carry-on from Travelpro is a perfect choice. But don't worry, its expandable profile helps you get the most out of its petite frame. Key features include its self-aligning 360-degree wheels, contoured and adjustable extension handle, deluxe interior tie-down system, built-in accessory pockets, and USB charging port. It also boasts two nifty exterior pockets so you can keep travel essentials readily at hand while on the go.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 21-inch Luggage
Available in 12 vibrant hues, including lovely lavender and sleek mint green, that you'll easily be able to spot on the luggage carousel, the 21-inch Samsonite Freeform Expandable Carry-On helps you make a stylish statement with your luggage. Its hardshell exterior protects its contents from damage and ensures that it will stay pretty for plenty of trips to come.
Wrangler Hardside Carry-On Spinner 20-inch Luggage
Marked down to just $40, the Wrangler Hardside Carry-On Spinner 20-inch Luggage is the most budget-friendly option on the list. Believe it or not, it doesn't sacrifice performance to achieve its low price tag. The frequent traveler-approved luggage gives you "plenty of room to pack for [a] five-day-or-so trip," according to a shopper and has been dubbed "the best carry-on" by many Amazon reviewers. (Psst, this 3-piece Wrangler suitcase set is also on sale and comes with an innovative cup holder to keep you hands-free while traveling.)
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable 28-inch Luggage
Perfect for long trips, this 28-inch hardshell spinner luggage expands 1.5 inches to fit everything you need for your journey without having to struggle to zip it. Plus, its internal divider is optimized with four mesh pockets to hold dirty clothes, accessories, shoes, and other items that tend to take up space. One reviewer wrote, "I just returned from a two-week trip to China, including time on planes, trains, and automobiles, and this thing held up wonderfully." Another shared, "I've gone through multiple brands and they all fall apart after a few trips. Been using this one [for] a few months and it still works like new." Grab the blue colorway for just $230 now.
