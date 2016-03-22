Travel Bags

If you're on the go, nothing slows you down faster than a clumsy travel bag. Rushing off to the airport? Trying to pack for an extended, multi-city business trip? Or maybe you just like putting your organizational skills to use? A good travel bag—sturdy, efficient, stylish—can be worth its weight in gold, more as a necessity than a mere accessory. Travel + Leisure editors deliberate carefully over which luggage sets are ideal for bringing on a vacation, and make sure to feature only the best that money can buy.

Most Recent

Louis Vuitton's New Eco-friendly Collection Is Perfect for Travelers

Louis Vuitton's New Eco-friendly Collection Is Perfect for Travelers
The brand is on a mission to become more eco-friendly — and it all starts here.
This Luxury Suitcase Brand Is Letting Travelers Take Instagram-worthy Passport Photos in Its NYC Store

This Luxury Suitcase Brand Is Letting Travelers Take Instagram-worthy Passport Photos in Its NYC Store
Rimowa's photo booth will even provide lighting and a divider for privacy.
This $23 Backpack Has Over 12,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon — Here's Why Shoppers Love It

This $23 Backpack Has Over 12,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon — Here's Why Shoppers Love It
This backpack is a travel must-have.
Lana Condor Wants to Go 'Literally Anywhere' in Italy — and She Just Designed the Perfect Bag to Take There

Lana Condor Wants to Go 'Literally Anywhere' in Italy — and She Just Designed the Perfect Bag to Take There
The To All the Boys star teamed up with Vera Bradley for a practical new line of bags.
The 7 Best Golf Travel Bags to Protect Your Clubs on Your Next Trip, According to Reviews

The 7 Best Golf Travel Bags to Protect Your Clubs on Your Next Trip, According to Reviews
Including top-rated options from brands like Ogio, Samsonite, and CaddyDaddy.
Louis Vuitton Created a $39,000 Bag That Looks Like an Airplane

Louis Vuitton Created a $39,000 Bag That Looks Like an Airplane
We'd trade in all our miles for this first-class bag.
Advertisement

More Travel Bags

This Suitcase Can Hold Both Your Clothing and Up to 12 Bottles of Wine at Once

This Suitcase Can Hold Both Your Clothing and Up to 12 Bottles of Wine at Once
Never worry about traveling with wine bottles again.
The 20 Best Duffel Bags for Travel, According to Reviews

The 20 Best Duffel Bags for Travel, According to Reviews
Including packable, rolling, and heavy-duty options from brands like The North Face and Patagonia.
This Luxury Luggage Brand Just Launched a Collection of Stylish Backpacks, Totes, and More

This Luxury Luggage Brand Just Launched a Collection of Stylish Backpacks, Totes, and More
This Is the Most Spacious and Convenient Hardside Suitcase I've Ever Had — and It's on Sale

This Is the Most Spacious and Convenient Hardside Suitcase I've Ever Had — and It's on Sale
This New Luggage Collaboration Channels the Old Hollywood Glam of Beverly Hills

This New Luggage Collaboration Channels the Old Hollywood Glam of Beverly Hills
Away Just Launched Coordinated Sets of Its Best-selling Luggage — and You Can Save $125 Right Now

Away Just Launched Coordinated Sets of Its Best-selling Luggage — and You Can Save $125 Right Now

10 Travel-approved Jewelry Cases for Your Next Trip

From sleek leather jewelry rolls to hardshell cases and cute pouches, we've rounded up the best jewelry cases from Amazon, Leatherology, Nordstrom, and more.

All Travel Bags

This 3-piece Luggage Set Is Nearly Half Off for Prime Day

This 3-piece Luggage Set Is Nearly Half Off for Prime Day
This Faux Leather Tote From Amazon Has Over 7,000 Five-Star Reviews, and It's Nearly 60% Off Right Now

This Faux Leather Tote From Amazon Has Over 7,000 Five-Star Reviews, and It's Nearly 60% Off Right Now
Travel + Leisure Partnered With Travelpro to Design the Perfect Travel Bag Collection

Travel + Leisure Partnered With Travelpro to Design the Perfect Travel Bag Collection
Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Luggage Collaboration

Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Luggage Collaboration
This Celebrity-loved Brand Just Launched a Line of Travel Bags

This Celebrity-loved Brand Just Launched a Line of Travel Bags
This Versatile Bag From Away Has Hundreds of Five-star Reviews, and It's 50% Off Right Now

This Versatile Bag From Away Has Hundreds of Five-star Reviews, and It's 50% Off Right Now
Away Luggage Is Going on Sale for the First Time Ever — With Popular Styles Up to 50% Off

Away Luggage Is Going on Sale for the First Time Ever — With Popular Styles Up to 50% Off
This $22 Foldable Backpack Is Perfect for Beach Trips and Camping — and It Has Hundreds of Five-star Reviews

This $22 Foldable Backpack Is Perfect for Beach Trips and Camping — and It Has Hundreds of Five-star Reviews
These Hands-free Hydration Packs Are Revolutionizing the Way People Experience the Outdoors

These Hands-free Hydration Packs Are Revolutionizing the Way People Experience the Outdoors
Here’s Why Now Is Actually the Best Time to Buy Luggage

Here’s Why Now Is Actually the Best Time to Buy Luggage
Amazon Shoppers Use This Versatile Sling Bag for Work, Travel, and the Gym

Amazon Shoppers Use This Versatile Sling Bag for Work, Travel, and the Gym
The Place That Sells Airports' Unclaimed Baggage Just Launched an Online Store

The Place That Sells Airports' Unclaimed Baggage Just Launched an Online Store
Rothy’s New Mini Handbag Is Just the Right Size for Your Daily Essentials (Video)

Rothy’s New Mini Handbag Is Just the Right Size for Your Daily Essentials (Video)
Tumi Just Put Some of Its Best-selling Suitcases on Sale

Tumi Just Put Some of Its Best-selling Suitcases on Sale
This Best-selling Carry-on Suitcase Is Over 50% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

This Best-selling Carry-on Suitcase Is Over 50% Off at Nordstrom Right Now
Shop With These Ethical and Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

Shop With These Ethical and Sustainable Brands This Earth Day
Stock Up on Travel Essentials at eBags for Up to 65% Off — Including Tumi, Samsonite, and Patagonia

Stock Up on Travel Essentials at eBags for Up to 65% Off — Including Tumi, Samsonite, and Patagonia
The 12 Best Travel Purses for Your Next Trip

The 12 Best Travel Purses for Your Next Trip
This Is What Shay Mitchell, Founder of BÉIS Travel, Packs for Every Trip (Video)

This Is What Shay Mitchell, Founder of BÉIS Travel, Packs for Every Trip (Video)
Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Includes Amazing Deals on Travel Bags — and Everything Is Up to 75% Off

Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Includes Amazing Deals on Travel Bags — and Everything Is Up to 75% Off
This RFID-blocking Wallet Will Keep All Your Travel Essentials Safe and Organized

This RFID-blocking Wallet Will Keep All Your Travel Essentials Safe and Organized
The Best Toiletry Bags, According to Travel Editors

The Best Toiletry Bags, According to Travel Editors
7 Packing Hacks to Lighten Your Suitcase, According to an Expert (Video)

7 Packing Hacks to Lighten Your Suitcase, According to an Expert (Video)
The Best Weekender Bags for Men

The Best Weekender Bags for Men
This Vintage-inspired Crossbody From Coach Is a Stylish and Versatile Travel Purse

This Vintage-inspired Crossbody From Coach Is a Stylish and Versatile Travel Purse
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com