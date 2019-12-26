This Airplane Throw and Sleep Mask Set Will Make You Feel Like You’re in First Class — and It's 40% Off in Nordstrom’s Half-yearly Sale

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

During a lengthy red-eye flight, there’s nothing better than curling up in your seat with a blanket, sliding on a sleep mask, and trying to sleep until the plane lands — that way, you don’t have to be conscious and bored for the hours it will take to reach your destination. Of course, ensuring your blanket and sleep mask are the most comfortable they can be is key to making sure you actually fall asleep, especially if you’re flying in coach. I don’t know about you, but between the lack of legroom and the itchy airline-supplied blankets, I find it impossible to sleep on a plane unless the conditions are just right.

That’s where the Zestt organic cotton airplane travel set comes in. Including a blanket throw and a sleep mask in a soft, finely-knit organic cotton material, it’s designed to be cuddled and cozied up with. It even comes in an easily toteable pouch that’s designed to fit over the handle of your suitcase, in case you don’t want to try and stuff anything extra in your bag (or, if you constantly overpack and would never have space for anything bigger, like me).

Plus, it’s currently 40 percent off at Nordstrom thanks to its half-yearly sale — bringing the total price down from $88 to $53.

Airplanes can get really cold, so a blanket is key. This soft throw definitely makes staying warm easy: You can wrap it around yourself like a shawl, burrito yourself in it like a, well, burrito, or simply place it over you like blankets are designed to be used. However you use it, you’ll likely fall asleep extremely quickly thanks to how soft it is.

The sleep mask is made from the same organic cotton material as the throw, so your face and eyes can feel as cozy as the rest of your body does when you’re wrapped in the blanket. The pouch, too — so even when you store the items, you’re putting them in something super soft.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $53 (originally $88)

The best part is that all of the items in the set are machine-washable, which means you can just toss them in the laundry after every flight. Easy, peasy, no worries about unwashed plane blanket germs squeezy.

Travel sets with sleep masks and blankets are fairly common in first class cabins on airplanes, but rarely are they made with the same soft materials. The Zestt travel set will make you feel like you’re in first class no matter where you’re sitting — and for nearly half-off, what’s not to love?

