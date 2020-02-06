Keep Your Important Travel Documents Safe and Organized With This Top-rated Passport Pouch

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Along with flight delays and long security lines, keeping your important items organized is one of the hardest parts about traveling. Thankfully there are a number of travel accessories on the market to help you overcome this, including the Zero Grid Passport Holder.

Made from a water-resistant, ripstop nylon material, this handy pouch boasts three compartments that are big enough to hold your travel documents, money, passports, credit cards, IDs, and more. It also features durable zippers and a soft strap that can be worn comfortably around your neck or attached to your belt.

Not only will this pouch keep everything organized and in one place, but it will also help thwart pickpockets — it’s virtually undetectable under your clothing when worn around your neck. To protect against virtual pickpockets, the travel essential also has RFID-blocking capabilities to keep your personal information safe and secure.

With smart details like this, it’s no wonder why over 1,600 Amazon customers have given it a perfect five-star rating. “A must-have for traveling,” said one shopper. “Went to Barcelona for business and had many colleagues that were pickpocketed, luckily I planned ahead! Slipped perfect underneath my jacket. Was not ever visible.”

Another wrote, “[This item] fits everything I need, including my phone. It’s very comfortable around my neck, which is a big deal for me because I don't even like wearing a necklace. It is also very sturdy...if you're going on I trip soon I definitely recommend!”

Perhaps the best part? The pouch comes with travel insurance free of charge. If any items are stolen from it, the brand will reimburse you up to $300. Which in our opinion, makes this $19 passport pouch a very sound investment.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $19

