I don't want to alarm you, but it is time to start holiday shopping. It may seem early, but it's better to avoid any potential supply chain and delivery issues this year than to be caught with something less than perfect for your friends and family.

We aim to please the adventurers on your list here at Travel + Leisure, and because Yeti is the perfect place to shop for the outdoorsman, the on-the-go mom, and the efficient traveler, let's start with its killer new offerings.

Crossroads 40L Duffel

Crossroads 40L Duffel by. Yeti Credit: Courtesy of Yeti

Yes, Yeti makes luggage. And it's fantastic. This duffel is perfect for the guy in your life who wants a sturdy and surprisingly spacious duffel for weekend getaways that will fit as nicely in an overhead bin as it does in the back of their truck. There are dividers that keep your muddy shoes separate from your clean clothes, and just the right pockets to also stash a laptop, a camera, or a bottle of whiskey to keep you warm. Be sure to pick up some packing cubes so your power cords and smaller items stay in place, too.

Rambler 30 OZ Tumbler in Sandstone Pink

Rambler 30 Oz Tumbler With Magslider Lid by Yeti Credit: Courtesy of Yeti

Yeti has become known for its limited-run, exclusive color drops lately, and this fall's Sandstone color is inspired by the Valley of Fire in Nevada and the women's-only, off-road race, Rebelle Rally. Pick up a 30-ounce Tumbler and more in this color, especially perfect for the strong woman in your life.

Camino 35 Carryall 2.0

The Camino 35 Carryall by Yeti Credit: Courtesy of Yeti

It looks like a cooler, but it's not. It's for all the other gear you need to carry, with signature Yeti toughness and protection from the mud, snow, rain, and sand. They have it billed for use carrying your climbing and outdoor equipment, but I can't wait to use it at the beach with the family, or for skiing and winter accessories on those long road trips.

Rambler 18 OZ Bottle with Hotshot Cap

Rambler 18 Oz Bottle With Hotshot Cap by Yeti Credit: Courtesy of Yeti

We all know how good Yeti's ramblers are at keeping hot drinks at their peak temperature for hours. The real innovation here is the hotshot cap, which allows you to throw a full drink in your bag without fear of any leakage. When you're ready to drink, a quick twist of the cap gives you the ability to execute the no-look sip from any angle.

Rambler 20 OZ Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid

Rambler 20 Oz Travel Mug With Stronghold Lid by Yeti Credit: Courtesy of Yeti

I'm really into the drinkware that Yeti makes with handles, and this rambler is the right size and so easy to grab and go. Best of all, even my wife who is a lefty can use them because innovations like the Stronghold Lid, that keep thinks leakproof, work no matter what side you favor.

Trailhead Camp Chair

Trailhead Camp Chair by Yeti Credit: Courtesy of Yeti

There's more beyond the world of coolers and drinkware, too. I can personally vouch for how comfortable, sturdy and easy-to-carry the Trailhead chair is on trips to the beach, ski mountain, or your local campground. The drink holder is set below the arm rests on either side, so you can have full lounging capability without knocking over your Tumbler full of merriment.

Stocking Stuffers

Rambler Magslider Color Pack by Yeti Credit: Courtesy of Yeti