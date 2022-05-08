This Best-selling Memory Foam Travel Pillow Is so Comfortable, Campers Are Using It at Home

It's also earned a seal of approval from a variety of sleepers. One side-sleeper wrote, "this is the perfect pillow that met all of my expectations." They also mentioned that it "doesn't absorb moisture and feel damp." A stomach sleeper chimed in to add that they "found this pillow extremely comfortable," and shared that it "stuffs down to the size of a rolled-up sweater" when packed up. A back sleeper said "it is truly the perfect size and provides the perfect support" and also shared that they are "now using this when I sleep on my bed, as well as the sofa."