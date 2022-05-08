This Best-selling Memory Foam Travel Pillow Is so Comfortable, Campers Are Using It at Home
Regardless of your camping style, packing for a trip requires lots of consideration. After all, you don't want to be missing any gear when you're out in nature. But, as camping enthusiasts know, it's always best to travel light and avoid bringing any bulky items with you that will weigh you down.
One area that's easy to skimp on is your bedding set up and while you may think your sleeping bag is comfortable enough, we're here to tell you that it probably isn't. That's why we recommend including things like a sleeping mat or a camping pillow along so you can actually enjoy a good night's rest. Speaking of pillows, we noticed that Amazon's best-selling camping pillow from Wise Owl Outfitters just went on sale.
Right now, you can score the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow for 20% off with a special on-site coupon, which is applicable to both the small and medium versions. Prices start at $18 and there's no telling when this deal will expire, so we suggest adding the one to your cart now before the price goes back up.
With its cushioned memory foam fill and four-inch thickness, the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow contours to your head and neck for your ultimate comfort. This level of support also promotes proper alignment in your neck and spine, translating to fewer aches and pains in the morning. It's wrapped in a plush micro-suede cover that's soft-to-the-touch and gives a feeling of luxury to your standard camping pillow design. Plus, it's machine washable so you don't have to worry about it getting dirty from the campground.
The pillow is intended to be compressed for easy packing and fits into a convenient waterproof carrying case that protects it when it's not in use. But when fully expanded, the small size measures 12 inches by 16 inches and the medium version is 14 inches by 18 inches. The pillows weigh 9 ounces and 11 ounces, respectively.
It's also worth noting that its compression design also makes the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow double as a seat cushion when needed. And, you can use it for several activities and trips outside of your camping tent — like when you're out of town visiting friends or need something comfy to lean on when you're flying or on a long road trip.
In addition to being an Amazon best-seller, the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow has earned an impressive 4.5-star rating from shoppers who say it's ″worth every penny″ for its packability and comfort. One customer said it "provided excellent support," and another added that it's the "most comfortable travel pillow I have found." Similarly, a third reviewer shared that the camping pillow is "hands-down the best item we purchased for the trip" and they will bring it "along on every future camping trip."
According to one avid backpacker who has admittedly "bought several [other pillows and] been disappointed" in the past, they would give this one "10 stars if I could!" After proclaiming that it's "by far the best," they raved that "with a little effort you can roll it up and put in the stuff sack it comes with." And, "out of the stuff sack, it blossoms into a soft, firm pillow."
It's also earned a seal of approval from a variety of sleepers. One side-sleeper wrote, "this is the perfect pillow that met all of my expectations." They also mentioned that it "doesn't absorb moisture and feel damp." A stomach sleeper chimed in to add that they "found this pillow extremely comfortable," and shared that it "stuffs down to the size of a rolled-up sweater" when packed up. A back sleeper said "it is truly the perfect size and provides the perfect support" and also shared that they are "now using this when I sleep on my bed, as well as the sofa."
Don't hesitate to give the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow a try. Get one on Amazon today while it's on sale for 20% off. Don't forget to use the special on-site coupon to score this amazing deal.