I Never Go Anywhere Without This Cashmere Travel Wrap — Here's Why

As someone who only travels with a carry-on (no matter how long the trip is), I'm always on the look-out for versatile fashions that can be worn multiple ways and will leave more room in my compact suitcase for other trip essentials. So when a friend of mine told me about White + Warren's cashmere travel wraps a few years ago, I knew I had to get one.

Ever since I've started traveling with it, the multipurpose wrap has been a huge game-changer for my travel style. If I'm not already wearing it on my way to the airport I always make sure it is stashed in my tote bag for easy access. Once I'm on board my flight I'll snuggle up and use it as a blanket or if I am wearing a long coat, I'll fold it up and use it as a pillow. Of course, you don't have to fly to make use of the cozy wrap. It works just as well on chilly car rides and train trips, too.

white + warren cashmere travel wrap Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop

Once I've arrived at my destination I really put the accessory to work. I wear the versatile piece as a scarf as I sightsee during the day, and for nights out I'll drape it over my shoulders and wear it as a shawl over a little black dress or silk blouse. I'll even use it as a throw blanket for quick naps or chill sessions at my hotel.

The super-soft accessory is unbelievably sleek and versatile, so it makes sense that it has been one of the brand's best-selling products for over 20 years. The unisex knit wrap is made from a breathable cashmere that is not only incredibly warm but also lightweight. There are 21 stylish colors to choose from including black, lilac, and olive. I personally went with the light gray shade and it pairs perfectly with everything in my wardrobe. At $298 it's a very expensive scarf, but when you consider the quality and how often you will use it, the benefits outweigh the price.

According to reviews, I'm not the only one who thinks so. One happy customer wrote, "This wrap scarf is sooo soft and so warm! It's huge though so it's very versatile, you can wear it so many different ways and it goes with everything! Pricey, but totally worth it."

Needless to say, I completely agree. The travel wrap was unquestionably an investment but seeing as how I can no longer travel without it, it's definitely one of the best purchases I've ever made.

White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap

white and warren cashmere wrap Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop