This 'Perfect' Travel Umbrella Had a 15,000-person Waitlist — but We Found It in Stock on Amazon
You know what they say, April showers bring May flowers. But if you're an avid traveler, you know that rainstorms aren't exclusive to spring, which is why you should always be equipped with a handy and durable umbrella to keep you protected when there's a change in the weather. Not every travel umbrella is made the same, and you don't want to be stuck in a sprinkle or downpour with a flimsy, poorly made umbrella.
If you're ready to upgrade to quality rain gear, shoppers say you can't go wrong with the Weatherman Travel Umbrella. In fact, it's such a coveted umbrella that it recently had a 15,000-person waitlist, according to a representative from the brand. Thankfully, it's been restocked and you can find it on Amazon. We recommend adding the umbrella to your cart quickly to avoid another massive waitlist.
The popular Weatherman Travel Umbrella has earned its loyal fanbase thanks to its sturdy, reinforced fiberglass frame. This not only makes it tough against winds up to 45 miles per hour, but it also enhances its durability against the drops, bumps, and scratches that rain gear endures during travel. In fact, all Weatherman Umbrellas have a lifetime guarantee, so in the event that there is a malfunction, you can rest assured that you'll have your trusty umbrella replaced in no time.
Its design is further fortified with a water-resistant Teflon-coated canopy that boasts a wide 12-inch diameter to shield you from heavy rains and winds when in use. When closed, it measures 11.8 inches long and weighs .8 pounds, helping you eliminate bulk and unwanted clutter from your purse, briefcase, backpack, or luggage.
For easy access, the Weatherman Travel Umbrella has an automatic open and close feature so you don't have to fuss with it when you're on the go and the weather suddenly changes. It also has a convenient wrist strap to ensure a secure grip while also giving you the means to hold it hands-free, or tie it to your carry-on or personal bag's strap when you're juggling luggage and other travel essentials.
Since becoming available to shop on Amazon, shoppers have given the windproof umbrella a 4.6-star rating for its ″lightweight and durable″ construction and impressive water resistance, with many calling it the ″best and strongest travel umbrella ever.″ Reviewers are also fans of its bold color options; you have your choice of basics such as black and dusty blue, but you can give your rain gear a fun pop of color with hues like coral pink, mango orange, neon yellow, teal, and more.
Vouching for its windproof abilities, one Amazon customer said, "We have had several 'windy days' here in Kansas City, MO, prior to our Polar Vortex and the umbrella did not sustain any damage due to the high winds."
Another reviewer chimed in to share that its "auto-opening [and] closing is gentle and smooth unlike a lot other auto-opening ones that open forcefully with a loud noise." They also exclaimed, "I truly love this umbrella." A third shopper said that it's the "perfect size" and "very well-made."
Beyond the rain, one five-star reviewer said that they like to use the Weatherman Travel Umbrella "for shade from the sun at [my] grandchildren's soccer games." They also raved that it's the "best-made umbrella I've ever owned" and trusts it "will last a long time."
Consider this a sign to toss your flimsy umbrella and take your rain gear to the next level with the Weatherman Travel Umbrella. Get one on Amazon today while it's still in stock.