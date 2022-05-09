This 'Perfect' Travel Umbrella Had a 15,000-person Waitlist — but We Found It in Stock on Amazon

You know what they say, April showers bring May flowers. But if you're an avid traveler, you know that rainstorms aren't exclusive to spring, which is why you should always be equipped with a handy and durable umbrella to keep you protected when there's a change in the weather. Not every travel umbrella is made the same, and you don't want to be stuck in a sprinkle or downpour with a flimsy, poorly made umbrella.