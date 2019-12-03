The Cult-favorite Trtl Travel Pillow Is 40% Off During Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals Sale

Image zoom Courtesy of Trtl

From flight attendants to avid airline travelers, there’s no travel accessory better than a comfortable travel pillow to smooth out the day (and that on-board nap!). So when the Scotland-based brand Trtl, which has been perfecting travel accessories since 2013, launched the Trtl Pillow after developing 80 prototypes, it immediately garnered a cult following because of its unconventional approach to supporting both your head and neck in travel pillow form. (Even our editors swear by this genius travel pillow.)

So although you might be exhausted from shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Trtl just dropped some epic discounts during Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals Sale that you’re not going to want to miss. While we don’t know how long the sale will run, right now Prime Members can shop the original Trtl Pillow for 40 percent off, the Trtl Pillow Plus for 35 percent off, and the Trtl Pillow Junior for 35 percent off.

If you’re not a believer in travel pillows because most styles are bulky and take up space in your carry-on, let me tell you that you’ll be a converted travel pillow user after you test out the Trtl. The original Trtl Pillow weighs only half a pound because of its lightweight fleece design that acts more as a supportive wrap than a cumbersome pillow. It easily folds up to fit into any bag’s pocket, too. With a scientifically-proven design to hold your head in a better position than any other travel pillow, there’s no wonder why more than 2,600 Amazon shoppers have given it five stars. And if you’re traveling with little ones, the Trtl Pillow Junior is the latest solution to help them sleep soundly while on the road for long hours.

For a little context on its popularity, the brand broke sales records by selling more than 10,000 travel pillow units on Prime Day last year. So with a deal this good for Cyber Week, you’re going to want to snag one for yourself! Before you shop the Trtl pillows below, be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership (a 30-day trial is free) to take advantage of this sale before it’s over.

Trtl Pillow

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)

Trtl Pillow Plus

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $60)

Trtl Pillow Junior

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $25)