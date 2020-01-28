This Top-rated Travel Wallet Comes in 45 Different Colors and Is Less Than $20

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Seasoned travelers know that the right travel accessories can make or break a trip. This can ring especially true for travel wallets: the perfect option should be large enough to store your money, credit cards, IDs, and receipts, but it also shouldn’t take up too much space in your bag. Plus, it helps if it’s stylish (so you won’t be embarrassed every time you pull it out).

Thankfully, thousands of Amazon shoppers have discovered the Travelambo RFID-Blocking Wallet, which ticks all the above boxes and then some. In fact, it’s so beloved that many customers have called it “the best wallet ever.”

The sleek bi-fold design is made from vegan leather, features 18 card slots, and is big enough to store your phone or checkbook. Along with a button closure, the wallet also has two zippered compartments that customers say come in handy when you are traveling to multiple countries, as they will keep different currencies separated. Perhaps best of all, the travel essential also has RFID-blocking capabilities to keep your important information safe and secure.

Not only does the wallet have a near-perfect customer rating, but it has also earned itself a coveted Amazon’s Choice recommendation. “If you are traveling abroad, or just want something to protect your valuable identity, this is a must-have wallet,” wrote one shopper. “The fact that you don’t have to open it all the way to get to the zipped money areas is also a great safety feature. The color choices are spectacular as well and make it difficult to pick just one.”

“I love this wallet! It’s cute and stylish and does what it’s supposed to,” said another. “Holds all of my cards, money, and I can even fit my iPhone X in the zipper pocket. The wallet is very thin, even with all my stuff in it. Great for traveling or everyday use.”

The travel-ready wallet retails for $20, is available in a whopping 45 different colors, and even comes with a dust-proof cover and a cute box, making it a great gift idea for the travel lovers in your life. Plus, if you aren’t fully satisfied, you can receive a full refund or free replacement thanks to the company’s one-year warranty. Shop the customer-loved wallet below.

