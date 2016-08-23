11 Phone Wallets to Make You a More Organized Traveler
1 Chloe Marcie Leather Phone Wristlet
Richly textured calfskin leather makes this Chloe wristlet a luxurious way to store your phone. It's sized to fit up to an iPhone 6, plus cards and bills.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $550.
2 Edward Field Classic Brown Wallet
The technology Edward Field developed to allow your iPhone to stick to this wallet is so science-y and cool. It's a micro-suction pad made up of thousands of tiny suction cups, so it creates a super secure bond without damaging the phone in any way.
To buy: edward-field.com, $109.
3 Casemate Battery Charger Case
This two-toned leather iPhone 6 case can more than double your phone's battery life—all while looking like a chic, little wristlet. There are also slots for your cards and cash.
To buy: amazon.com, $63.
4 Kate Spade New York Leather Wallet
This sleek leather trifold wallet comes with a magnetic phone case for your iPhone 6, which makes it easy to remove your phone when you want to take a photo.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $158.
5 Fossil Emma Large Zip Wallet
This zip clutch is designed with a special lining that blocks the radio frequency identification (RFID) chips in your credit and debit cards from unwarranted scanning. It will fit up to an iPhone 6 Plus.
To buy: amazon.com, $90.
6 Marc Jacobs Recruit Wristlet
The phone compartment inside this pebbled calf leather wallet will fit any phone sized up to 4 inches by 6.3 inches. And the small sleeve on the front is perfect for keeping your transit card within reach.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $155.
7 OtterBox Commuter Wallet Case
This iPhone 6/6s OtterBox looks like your standard slim case, but has a secret sliding storage pocket for up to three cards and one bill.
To buy: amazon.com, $27.
8 Tory Burch Kerrington Smartphone Wristlet
The abstract print on this all-in-one wallet was inspired by the beauty of landscapes from mountains to horizons. It fits an iPhone 5 or 6, Samsung Galaxy, or Samsung Note.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $165.
9 Rag & Bone Devon Smartphone Wallet
If your style leans more toward athleisure, this perforated leather zip-around wallet is a perfect fit.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $295.
10 Bellroy Phone Wallet
This is another clever phone wallet designed for the traveler. It carries cards, but it's also designed to prop up as a stand for your phone when it's tray-table movie time. For international travel, it has special slots for an extra SIM card and the PIN needed to install it.
To buy: bellroy.com, $90 for iPhone 6.
11 Tumi Stockton Phone Wallet
This compact leather wallet was also designed with RFID-blocking technology to keep your personal data safe. And it comes with an adjustable shoulder strap that turns it into a cross-body bag.
To buy: tumi.com, $245.