11 Phone Wallets to Make You a More Organized Traveler

When you're away from home, it's both convenient and smart to keep all of your must-carry items in one compact place. These wallets for men and women can store your phone, cards, and cash—and look sharp doing it.
By Richelle Szypulski Updated August 23, 2016
1 Chloe Marcie Leather Phone Wristlet

Richly textured calfskin leather makes this Chloe wristlet a luxurious way to store your phone. It's sized to fit up to an iPhone 6, plus cards and bills.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $550.

2 Edward Field Classic Brown Wallet

The technology Edward Field developed to allow your iPhone to stick to this wallet is so science-y and cool. It's a micro-suction pad made up of thousands of tiny suction cups, so it creates a super secure bond without damaging the phone in any way.

To buy: edward-field.com, $109.

3 Casemate Battery Charger Case

This two-toned leather iPhone 6 case can more than double your phone's battery life—all while looking like a chic, little wristlet. There are also slots for your cards and cash.

To buy: amazon.com, $63.

4 Kate Spade New York Leather Wallet

This sleek leather trifold wallet comes with a magnetic phone case for your iPhone 6, which makes it easy to remove your phone when you want to take a photo.

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $158.

5 Fossil Emma Large Zip Wallet

This zip clutch is designed with a special lining that blocks the radio frequency identification (RFID) chips in your credit and debit cards from unwarranted scanning. It will fit up to an iPhone 6 Plus.

To buy: amazon.com, $90.

6 Marc Jacobs Recruit Wristlet

The phone compartment inside this pebbled calf leather wallet will fit any phone sized up to 4 inches by 6.3 inches. And the small sleeve on the front is perfect for keeping your transit card within reach.

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $155.

7 OtterBox Commuter Wallet Case

This iPhone 6/6s OtterBox looks like your standard slim case, but has a secret sliding storage pocket for up to three cards and one bill.

To buy: amazon.com, $27.

8 Tory Burch Kerrington Smartphone Wristlet

The abstract print on this all-in-one wallet was inspired by the beauty of landscapes from mountains to horizons. It fits an iPhone 5 or 6, Samsung Galaxy, or Samsung Note.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $165.

9 Rag & Bone Devon Smartphone Wallet

If your style leans more toward athleisure, this perforated leather zip-around wallet is a perfect fit.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $295.

10 Bellroy Phone Wallet

This is another clever phone wallet designed for the traveler. It carries cards, but it's also designed to prop up as a stand for your phone when it's tray-table movie time. For international travel, it has special slots for an extra SIM card and the PIN needed to install it.

To buy: bellroy.com, $90 for iPhone 6.

11 Tumi Stockton Phone Wallet

This compact leather wallet was also designed with RFID-blocking technology to keep your personal data safe. And it comes with an adjustable shoulder strap that turns it into a cross-body bag.

To buy: tumi.com, $245.

