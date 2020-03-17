This $15 Travel Thermos Has Over 5,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you are in the market for a new travel mug, look no further. Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this Thermos Funtainer 12-ounce Bottle. Made from a heavy-duty stainless steel, the travel cup will keep your cold beverages cold for up to 12 hours at a time. Plus, it’s leak and spill-proof thanks to its durable snap-on lid.

The popular water bottle also has a built-in push-button straw and a carrying handle for added convenience. It’s dishwasher safe, so cleaning it is a breeze. And did we mention there are 29 different colors and prints to choose from? Adults will love the solid-colored options, while kids will enjoy the character-printed cups — which includes options from Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter films, and more.

With smart details like that, it’s no wonder that the Thermos Funtainer has earned itself a coveted Amazon’s Choice recommendation and has more than 5,000 perfect reviews.

“Super easy to clean and drink from. Just love this travel mug,” wrote one shopper. “We use it for every day at home. It is leak proof with the lid closed but will leak if left open and sort of upside down [which is] not a big deal. Fits great in car cup holders and keeps liquids cold.”

“Great thermos for traveling,” said another. “I like the compact size as this thermos fits easily in my car cup holder and in my tote bag. It is easy to use and being stainless steel is more healthy than plastic containers. I have dry mouth syndrome from medications and find this thermos so helpful in going to the store, doctor's office or any traveling. I use it at home too.”

Whether you plan on purchasing it to carry water on a hike, to bring your ice coffee to work in, or to send your kids to school with cold beverages, this travel thermos is definitely a smart buy. Shop one for yourself below for only $15.

Thermos F4016VI6 12 Ounce Stainless Steel FUNtainer Bottle Credit: Courtesy of Amazon