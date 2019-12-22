This Collapsible Coffee Cup Is the Best Reusable Mug I’ve Traveled With

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

One of the best ways to get people to make more and more environmentally sustainable changes in their lives is to make those changes as pain-free as possible. For instance: When you’re ordering morning coffee, bringing your own reusable cup makes a huge difference, environmentally speaking — but many people won’t do this because they don’t want to carry it around after they’re done.

Luckily, there’s a product that took this common excuse into account, and it makes taking a reusable cup everywhere you go so easy. It’s by Stojo, and it’s a collapsible, reusable coffee cup. Essentially, when you’re done with it, you can just flatten it into the size of a small disk and slip it into your back pocket. It’s truly that small.

Personally, this is my favorite cup to travel with because it's collapsible. Once I’m done with it, I usually just go to the bathroom, rinse it out, push it back into disk form, and slip it in my backpack. Thanks to the silicone material, it’s fast-drying, so the other things in my bag have never gotten wet.

On planes, flight attendants are usually more than happy to fill up my Stojo rather than one of their plastic cups. Considering just how much waste is produced on any given flight (according to a Vox article in July 2019, a United spokesperson said that its average was 65 pounds of waste on flights that used plastic products), every step to reduce it counts.

Plus, doing this has a hidden bonus: The Stojo is about 16 ounces, while those plastic cups usually offered during plane drink services are about 8 ounces — and I’ve never had a flight attendant underfill my cup. In other words, you end up getting more for free. And at the airport, most coffee shops will give you a discount for bringing your own travel cup — it’s called the BYO discount — so my Stojo has already paid for itself.

The Stojo cup comes in a variety of colors, from your standard gray to a pretty millennial pink. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and it even comes with a straw for your hot or cold drinks. You can check it out in all its collapsible glory on Amazon.

