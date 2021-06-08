My $40 Hack to Staying Hydrated All Day Has a 33,000-person Waitlist — Here's How You Can Get One

Drinking water is probably the healthy habit that most of us are forgetting to keep up with every day. I've certainly been guilty of missing out on my daily 2 liters of water, being glued to my desk and chair for hours on end. Having to get up every five minutes to refill my glass can be tedious at best, and even though there are definitely humongous water bottles I could use, they can be heavy to carry and easily lead to spills with their typically wide rims. That's why Stanley's 40-ounce Adventure Quencher travel tumbler has been such a life-changing hack for me to stay hydrated all day.