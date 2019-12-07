You Can Listen to Music and Keep Your Ears Warm With This Wireless Bluetooth Beanie

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re a fan of city traveling, you know there’s nothing quite like exploring the streets of a place you’ve never been to with a great soundtrack playing in your ears. But in the winter, wearing your usual pair of earphones often means exposing your ears to freezing temperatures. One solution is to wear large headphones over top of your winter hat, but not only can that look awkward at times, but it also adds another bulky item to your bag.

Luckily, Amazon has a better solution that gives music lovers and city wanderers the best of both worlds: SoundBot’s Wireless Bluetooth Smart Beanie. Currently on sale for $5 off, this high-tech hat will keep your ears warm outdoors while allowing you to play music and take phone calls at the same time. Plus, the fact that it’s a beanie doesn’t diminish its sound quality — shoppers love its excellent sound system and the convenience of having a super warm pair of headphones.

“The fit is in the right places, the sound is rich and full, including bass notes and volume is excellent,” wrote one reviewer.

The Bluetooth beanie also has a convenient side button panel that allows users to easily skip songs, change the volume, or pick up phone calls. Made with a soft and stretchy knit material that owners say feels super comfortable, it’s even available in 19 different colorways.

Some shoppers—who were dubious of how good this beanie could be—said they became convinced after trying it. “I was skeptical about giving this as a gift at first, but it is actually awesome! The sound quality is great and is perfect for morning runs or when we are out shoveling snow,” said one. “It works great! It is easy to connect via Bluetooth and also easy to charge,” wrote another reviewer.

With cold temps already here, now’s the time to invest in this functional winter accessory so you can enjoy your favorite playlist without sacrificing any warmth.

