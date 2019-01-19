7 Smart Accessories to Pack for Smoother Travels

There's a lot that goes into planning a trip, regardless of whether it's a weekend somewhere nearby or a two-week, multi-country adventure. So it's important to be prepared for everything that could potentially delay (or destroy) your long-awaited vacation.

While you can't anticipate everything that comes your way while traveling, there's a handful of gear and accessories that exist to provide ease every step of the way. Screaming baby on your flight? Hello, noise-cancelling headphones. Heading from warm-weather to cold-weather? Break out your lightweight, compressible down jacket once you land. Need to keep your chargers from snaking around everything of importance in your bag? Magnetic cord clips to the rescue.

Whether these items are saving your suitcase space, time, or sanity, they're problem solvers that practically exist to make your travels stress-free. Below, this season's seven best pieces of smart travel gear.