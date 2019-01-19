7 Smart Accessories to Pack for Smoother Travels

By Monica Mendal January 19, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of Retailers

There's a lot that goes into planning a trip, regardless of whether it's a weekend somewhere nearby or a two-week, multi-country adventure. So it's important to be prepared for everything that could potentially delay (or destroy) your long-awaited vacation.

While you can't anticipate everything that comes your way while traveling, there's a handful of gear and accessories that exist to provide ease every step of the way. Screaming baby on your flight? Hello, noise-cancelling headphones. Heading from warm-weather to cold-weather? Break out your lightweight, compressible down jacket once you land. Need to keep your chargers from snaking around everything of importance in your bag? Magnetic cord clips to the rescue.

Related:Away Just Dropped Its First Patterned Collection — and You're Going to Want Another Suitcase

Whether these items are saving your suitcase space, time, or sanity, they're problem solvers that practically exist to make your travels stress-free. Below, this season's seven best pieces of smart travel gear.

Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Paravel Fold-up Backpack

Credit: Courtesy of Paravel

In 2018, Paravel's fold-up bag made it to Oprah's Favorite Things list. And recently, Paravel introduced a new version of the coveted fold-up travel accessory: a backpack. The backpack, like the fold-up bag, is feather-light when worn and folds completely flat if you wish to store it as an extra bag to have along for your travels. Personalize it with a monogram for an extra $15.

To buy: tourparavel.com, $65

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Leatherology Cord Wrap Set

Credit: Courtesy of Leatherology

Crafted with full-grain soft and pebbled leathers, these magnetic cord keepers will come in clutch for your chargers. You can add a debossed monogram to both for $10, too.

To buy: leatherology.com, $33

3 of 7

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Foldable, wireless, noise-cancelling, and ready for up to 22 hours of music? The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones will check all of your boxes. Bonus: If you're heading somewhere chilly, you won't need to pack your ear warmer. 

To buy: amazon.com, from $228

Advertisement

4 of 7

Sharper Image Suitcase

Credit: Courtesy of Sharper Image

While Away is the the crowd-favorite for its removable charger, this Sharper Image suitcase solves another packing quandary. What does one do with their laptop when they don't want to lug it in their personal item or handbag? Putting it at the top of your suitcase is never a good idea. Enter: Sharper Image's Multi-Access 360-degree Carry-on, which provides multiple secret compartments (no bulky outside pockets!) for travelers who want quick access to their on-the-go travel accessories and laptops. Without opening your entire suitcase, you can reach in to the top compartment and pull out what you're looking for with ease.

To buy: sharperimage.com, $150

5 of 7

Sony DSC-QX10 Digital Camera Module for Smartphones

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you're as unsatisfied as I am with the quality of your (outdated) smartphone camera, an attachable Sony lens is the perfect solution. Toting around a heavy camera might not sound appealing, but this compact lens that clips onto your smartphone can do everything you need to help capture those epic travel moments.

To buy: amazon.com, $170

6 of 7

Uniqlo Ultralight Down Hooded Coat

Credit: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Traveling between destinations with opposite seasons always makes lugging coats frustrating. Whether you're escaping winter for warmer weather or going on a multi-city journey with different climates, Uniqlo's Ultra Light Down collection will always be a travelers' favorite. Lightweight and packable, it can be rolled and stored, taking up less room than a toiletry bag.

To buy: uniqlo.com, $100

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Mophie Juice Pack Phone Case

Credit: Courtesy of Mophie

It's no secret that traveling eats away at your smartphone battery. This is why no frequent traveler travels without their Mophie charging case. the newest version of the Juice Pack, which now comes in various colorways, holds an entire day's worth of charge in its slim design.

To buy: mophie.com, from $100

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Monica Mendal