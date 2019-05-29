Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Floating Sunglasses Sell Out Every Summer — but You Can Get Them Right Now

While designer shades may look great in travel photos, they're not exactly the best accessory for a swim in the ocean or ride on the jet ski, which is why shoppers love this brand's affordable floating sunglasses for summertime getaways and waterside adventures. Fans love them so much, in fact, they've sold out three summers in a row, but they're finally back in stock on Amazon — just in time for your next trip to the beach.

Inexpensive, stylish, and practical, every pair of sunglasses from brand Rheos Gear is polarized, and comes with anti-scratch lens and 100 percent UV protection. But here's the best part: Every style floats, so you never have to worry about losing your shades to the ocean or bottom of the lake. And Travel + Leisure readers can score 20 percent off their Rheos Gear sunglass purchase on Amazon by entering our exclusive discount code "TRAVLEISURE" at checkout.

While sunglasses ensure you can take in gorgeous summertime views and sights with ease, they're also essential for protecting your eyes from the sun's harsh rays — especially when traveling to beaches, pools, and lakes. Water does not shield you from harmful ultraviolet (UV) light, but reflects it, and can even increase your risk for damage, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, making these shades much more than a fashion accessory.

When the brand launched three summers ago, they ordered enough inventory to last six months, but sold out in just two. Shoppers love the fact that each pair floats as well as the shades' affordable $55 price point, lightweight feel, variety of styles, not to mention, the complimentary shipping include for Prime members.

"I wanted something I could wear running, too, and it turns out I fell in love with this brand not only because they float (which has saved me more than once), but also because they're so lightweight," one reviewer wrote. "I've gotten lots of compliments on these — highly recommended!"

"I've always struggled to find comfortable sunglasses, but after wearing these for several weeks for a variety of activities, I'm sold," another reviewer wrote. "Lightweight, durable, and [they're] stylish enough to go from kayaks and trails to brunch."

